So Sad: Florida Dog Lies Down For Hours At The Spot Where His Owner Died

A dog’s loyalty has always been a sense a pride for anyone who’s owned one, and we now know that dedication goes to the grave.

After Jacksonville, Florida woman Kelly Black was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday, her dog lay down at the site of the incident for hours, the NY Daily News reports. The devoted Paco was not physically injured, but only left when Kelly’s family arrived at the scene to bring him home. According to local authorities, the accident occurred on Friday morning when a truck driver was pulling out of a gas station; he allegedly hit Kelly, 42, and dragged her 30 feet. Officials think the driver may not have known he hit someone.

“I don’t see how someone could hit her here and drag her all the way out to Beaver Street and not have known it,” the woman’s father, G.C. Bostick, told the WJAX.

As the details are still hazy, the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “I wish somebody would call and tell what they’ve seen, what happened and why it happened. I would like that very much,” said the victim’s mother, Pat Johnson.

Police have yet to find the truck driver.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, WJAX | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

23 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116560”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116560″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116560″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116560” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Best Friends! Celebrities & Their Dogs Source:Splash News 1 of 23 1. Beyonce Bey and her dog circa 2006. Source:Splash News 2 of 23 2. Justin Bieber Biebs. A fan. The pup. Source:Splash News 3 of 23 3. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande's famous pup Toulouse probably lives better than all of us. Source:Splash News 4 of 23 4. Steven Spielberg If this dog could make doggy films, they probably would be amazing. Source:Splash News 5 of 23 5. Ireland Baldwin Hmmm, I wonder if this Husky's bark is husky. Source:Splash News 6 of 23 6. Christina Milian Christina Milian's dog loves the water. Source:Splash News 7 of 23 7. Olivia Munn So cute. Source:Splash News 8 of 23 8. Kendall Jenner Kendall brought Jaden Smith along to pay $25K for this pup. Source:Splash News 9 of 23 9. Hailey Baldwin Hold your pup like a baby. Source:Splash News 10 of 23 10. Jennifer Lawrence May the odds forever be in the favor of Jennifer's dog. Source:Splash News 11 of 23 11. Rihanna We're jealous of this bitch. Source:Splash News 12 of 23 12. Kylie Jenner Kylie juggles her purse and her dog. Don't worry though, he's not scared. Source:Splash News 13 of 23 13. Lady Gaga This is Gaga's bulldog named China. Source:Splash News 14 of 23 14. Andy Cohen This dog really gets to watch what happens live all the time. Source:Splash News 15 of 23 15. Amanda Seyfried Finn Seyfried is always there to escort his master Amanda on a store run. Source:Splash News 16 of 23 16. The Obamas The first pups, Bo and Sunny. Source:Splash News 17 of 23 17. Usher Yes! Usher and his baby. Source:Getty 18 of 23 18. Miley Cyrus Throwback Miley with the pup. She has more dogs than people in Wyoming. We think. Source:Splash News 19 of 23 19. Ciara Ciara played with some puppies during a recent visit to Live with Kelly & Michael. Source:Splash News 20 of 23 20. Jonah Hill Carmela likes her master with a big ability to act. 21 of 23 21. Dakota Johnson Dakota's dog Zeppelin might have made a new friend. 22 of 23 22. Vanessa Hudgens Coffee run with pooch. Source:Splash News 23 of 23 23. Peter Dinklage Although his character just got friendly with dragons, a man's best friend is still his dog. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116560”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116560″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116560″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116560” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading So Sad: Florida Dog Lies Down For Hours At The Spot Where His Owner Died Best Friends! Celebrities & Their Dogs jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116560”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116560″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116560″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116560” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

So Sad: Florida Dog Lies Down For Hours At The Spot Where His Owner Died was originally published on globalgrind.com