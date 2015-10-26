National
So Sad: Florida Dog Lies Down For Hours At The Spot Where His Owner Died

After Jacksonville, Florida woman Kelly Black was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday, her dog lay down at the site of the incident for hours.

A dog’s loyalty has always been a sense a pride for anyone who’s owned one, and we now know that dedication goes to the grave.

After Jacksonville, Florida woman Kelly Black was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday, her dog lay down at the site of the incident for hours, the NY Daily News reports. The devoted Paco was not physically injured, but only left when Kelly’s family arrived at the scene to bring him home. According to local authorities, the accident occurred on Friday morning when a truck driver was pulling out of a gas station; he allegedly hit Kelly, 42, and dragged her 30 feet. Officials think the driver may not have known he hit someone.

I don’t see how someone could hit her here and drag her all the way out to Beaver Street and not have known it,” the woman’s father, G.C. Bostick, told the WJAX.

As the details are still hazy, the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “I wish somebody would call and tell what they’ve seen, what happened and why it happened. I would like that very much,” said the victim’s mother, Pat Johnson.

Police have yet to find the truck driver.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, WJAX | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

