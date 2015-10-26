Music NOW
Home

Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

Leave a comment

This is cute.

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj undoubtedly had the best performance during Tidal X’s charity concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last week, but it wasn’t an easy task. After long hours of rehearsals, Beyonce and Nicki pulled off one of the best “girl power” performances we’ve seen in a long time.

One of our favorite parts of the performance came at the end of the set, when Bey and Nicki gave each other an intense stare down before bursting into laughter and enveloping one another in a hug. In a giving mood this Monday, Beyonce shared a behind the scenes video of the two ladies attempting to get the “ice grill” down pat.

Watch the adorable exchange up top.

SOURCE: Facebook

21 photos Launch gallery

Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More

Continue reading Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116652”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116652″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116652″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116652” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other was originally published on globalgrind.com

behind the scenes , beyonce , Nicki Minaj , tidal x concert , video

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close