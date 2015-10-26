Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

This is cute.
Beyonce and Nicki Minaj undoubtedly had the best performance during Tidal X’s charity concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last week, but it wasn’t an easy task. After long hours of rehearsals, Beyonce and Nicki pulled off one of the best “girl power” performances we’ve seen in a long time.
One of our favorite parts of the performance came at the end of the set, when Bey and Nicki gave each other an intense stare down before bursting into laughter and enveloping one another in a hug. In a giving mood this Monday, Beyonce shared a behind the scenes video of the two ladies attempting to get the “ice grill” down pat.
Watch the adorable exchange up top.
SOURCE: Facebook
Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More
1 of 21
1. Tidal X: 10/20
2 of 21
2. Beyonce & Jay Z
3 of 21
3. #Beyonce X #JayZ #TidalX1020
4 of 21
4. #Beyonce X #JayZ #TidalX1020
5 of 21
5. Nicki Minaj
6 of 21
6. The queen has arrived! #Beyonce #TidalX1020
7 of 21
7. Nicki Minaj
8 of 21
8. Rick Ross
9 of 21
9. French Montana & Meek Mill
10 of 21
10. Rick Ross Joined Jay Z
11 of 21
11. Fabolous
12 of 21
12. Lil wayne
13 of 21
13. T.I. & Young Dro
14 of 21
14. Beyonce
15 of 21
15. Justine Skye
16 of 21
16. Mack Wilds
17 of 21
17. French Montana
18 of 21
18. Rick Ross & Lira Galore
19 of 21
19. Fabolous
20 of 21
20. Joe Jonas
21 of 21
21. T.I
