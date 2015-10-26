Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

This is cute.

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj undoubtedly had the best performance during Tidal X’s charity concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last week, but it wasn’t an easy task. After long hours of rehearsals, Beyonce and Nicki pulled off one of the best “girl power” performances we’ve seen in a long time.

One of our favorite parts of the performance came at the end of the set, when Bey and Nicki gave each other an intense stare down before bursting into laughter and enveloping one another in a hug. In a giving mood this Monday, Beyonce shared a behind the scenes video of the two ladies attempting to get the “ice grill” down pat.

Watch the adorable exchange up top.

SOURCE: Facebook

