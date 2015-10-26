Jack Ü & AlunaGeorge “To Ü” (NEW VIDEO)

Jack Ü and AlunaGeorge just released the video for their collaborative cut “To Ü.”

Diplo and Skrillex have had a phenomenal year, individually and together, especially with the success of “Where Are Ü Now” featuring Justin Bieber, and their self-titled joint album.

The AG Rojas-directed music video features a diverse group of couples attempting to reconcile their broken relationships. Let’s just say, by the end of the video, a full make-out session ensues and things get hot and heavy.

Diplo and Skrillex’s collaborative album can be purchased here. Watch Jack Ü and AlunaGeorge’s new video up top.

15 Artists To Watch In 2015 (PHOTOS) 1. Lion Babe Lion Babe burst on the scene when their soulful jam "Treat Me Like Fire" went viral on the 'net (thanks to the video), but Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman made it a priority not to miss their moment. A year later, the soulful duo signed a deal with Interscope & released their first self-titled EP. And if Jillian looks familiar, she's actress Vanessa Williams' daughter. Song To Hear: "Treat Me Like Fire" Lion Babe Lion Babe burst on the scene when their soulful jam "Treat Me Like Fire" went viral on the 'net (thanks to the video), but Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman made it a priority not to miss their moment. A year later, the soulful duo signed a deal with Interscope & released their first self-titled EP. And if Jillian looks familiar, she's actress Vanessa Williams' daughter. Song To Hear: "Treat Me Like Fire" Source:Instagram 2 of 15 2. Majid Jordan Production/artist duo Majid Jordan have had quite the year, but 2015 has their name on it. Thanks to their boss Drake, Majid Jordan appeared on the Canadian rapper's "Nothing Was The Same" single "Hold On, We're Going Home." After releasing their OVO Sound debut EP "A Place Like This," Majid & Jordan have been quietly readying their next big project. Song To Hear: "Forever" Source:Instagram 3 of 15 3. Tink Think Tink! Chicago artist Tink isn't just a singer, she can rap too. And she has legendary producer Timbaland backing her every move. After recording her "Winter's Diary" mixtape series in her family's basement, Tink landed in the lap of Timbo. Her notable moments have been her version of Rick Ross' "Movin Bass" & conscious track "Around The Clock" feat. Charlamagne Tha God. Song To Hear: "Treat Me Like Somebody" Source:Instagram 4 of 15 4. Vic Mensa Vic Mensa isn't an overnight success. The Chicago rapper has tirelessly been pursuing a career in music for the past four years & he's only 21. In 2014, Vic joined J. Cole & Wale on tour to promote his breakout single "Down On My Luck." He cites artists like Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Jay Z, Missy Elliott, & 2Pac for his musical style. Vic has mainstream success on his horizon. Song To Hear: "Down On My Luck" Source:Instagram 5 of 15 5. Kacy Hill Kacy Hill is the newest member of Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music label. The 20-year-old Phoenix native toured with Yeezy on his "Yeezus" tour as a back-up dancer. She's also modeled for American Apparel, but never imagined a career in music. Somehow, Kanye got wind that she's an excellent songwriter, so it's G.O.O.D from here on out. Song To Hear: "Experience" Source:Instagram 6 of 15 6. Rae Sremmurd Mississippi duo Rae Sremmurd have had a phenomenal year, and with the arrival of their debut EP "SremmLife" dropping on January 6, they're only going to get more popular. After their viral hit "No Flex Zone" took off this summer, the duo dropped an equally dynamic follow-up, "No Type." They're young, rambunctious, and full of non-stop hits. Songs To Hear: "No Type" & "No Flex Zone" Source:Instagram 7 of 15 7. Dreezy Dreezy is undoubtedly the most exciting female rapper coming into the rap game. The Chicago rapper is fiery, dynamic, and multi-talented. Taking inspiration from her drama background, Dreezy also shows off her vocal ability when she's not ravaging her male counterparts over 808-heavy beats. Dreezy is currently in talks with Interscope Records. Song To Hear: "Chi-Raq (Freestyle)" Source:Instagram 8 of 15 8. Raury If you're a fan of Andre 3000 and the Dungeon Family, Raury is right up your alley. The Atlanta teen is the epitome of a new generation of kids influenced by the hip-hop collective. After hitting the scene with his debut project "Indigo Child," Raury is now embarking on his first solo tour. Song To Hear: "Cigarette Song" Source:OG Maco 9 of 15 9. OG Maco Atlanta has been the epicenter of hot new hip-hop over the past few years, and OG Maco is no exception. The ATL native came on the scene when his song "U Guessed It" feat. Key! went viral. He would go on to release similar high-energy tracks, but don't get it twisted – OG Maco is crunk & conscious. He recently released his "BREATHE" EP, which touched on topics like Ferguson and racism. Song To Hear: "U Guessed It" Source:Vince Staples 10 of 15 10. Vince Staples Vince Staples is one of a few rising artists coming out of Cali. After releasing his "Hell Can Wait" EP and appearing on Chicago legend Common's "Kingdom (Remix)" feat. Jay Electronica, Vince has proven he can hang with the vets. He's outspoken, conscious of social issues, and lightning on a stage. If he keeps up the momentum, he'll join the list of rappers doing it big for California. Song To Hear: "Blue Suede" Source:Instagram 11 of 15 11. Francesco Yates Canadian singer/songwriter Francesco Yates may be young, but he has an old soul. Pulling inspiration from Prince & Pharrell, Francesco warms the heart of fans with his sweet melodies & guitar in-hand. After receiving an official cosign from Justin Timberlake, Francesco may be the next blue-eyed soul singer to take the world by storm. Song To Hear: "Call" Source:Instagram via David Daub 12 of 15 12. Kaytranada Haitian-born producer/DJ Kaytranada has been flourishing in the Canadian DJing circuit with his infectious remixes and electric original songs. Somehow he manages to effortlessly blend various genres in what sounds like a new age culture clash. He recently scored a residency gig with BBC's Radio One, so it's only a matter of time before Kaytranada becomes a household name. Song To Hear: "At All" Source:Instagram 13 of 15 13. Rome Fortune After garnering attention in Atlanta's hot music scene with his "Beautiful Pimps" mixtape, Rome Fortune has steadily created waves in the hot bed of ATL, especially with his latest offering, the "Small VVorld" album. He's sort of eclectic, but offers up the warmth of southern hospitality in his rhymes. Song To Hear: "Grind" Source:Instagram 14 of 15 14. Shy Glizzy D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy may not have the support of his hometown peers, but he's being backed by two of the music industry's most influential execs – Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles. After his "Young Jefe" track "Awwsome" became a summer anthem, Shy Glizzy's movement began picking up steam. Most recently, Shy dropped his "Law 3" mixtape. He's currently readying his debut effort. Song To Hear: "Awwsome" Source:Instagram 15 of 15 15. Lil Herb Lil Herb is one of Chicago's notable drill rappers. Unlike his counterparts, Lil Herb's charisma and ability to rhyme has caught the attention of hip-hop heavyweights like Nicki Minaj & Common. Lil Herb appeared on Nicki Minaj's "Chi-Raq" in early 2014. Impressed by his skills, the queen Barbz invited him to perform with her during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert this summer. Song To Hear: "Know Somethin'"

Jack Ü & AlunaGeorge “To Ü” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com