Entertainment News
Home

Lamar Odom Doing “Much Better,” Khloe Warns She’s Done If He Does Drugs Again

With Lamar's health on the incline, Khloe has given Lam Lam an ultimatum: do drugs again and she's gone for good.

Leave a comment

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Lamar Odom has had a rough couple of weeks, but seems to be more on the mend as the days go on. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the athlete is “doing much better, still little by little. He is still getting lots of treatment but getting better day by day.”

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t left her husband’s side since he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel two weeks ago. With Lamar’s health on the incline, Khloe has given Lam Lam an ultimatum: do drugs again and she’s gone for good. After halting their divorce, sources close to Khloe say she’s not as naive as people think. TMZ reports:

We’re told Khloe knows better than anyone about Lamar’s battle with drugs. Feelings aside, she’s game to drop the divorce partly because Lamar has no one else in his life to help him recover. And, by the way, we’re told Lamar is on the Kardashian health insurance policy and he needs to stay on.

Luckily for Lamar, Khloe is riding with him. According to reports, workers from the Sunrise Hospital where Lamar was getting treatment were fired for trying to sneak a photo of the former NBA player as he fought for his life. Sources also say that some employees tried to access his medical records, in violation of HIPAA rules.

Lamar has since moved to Cedars-Sinai in L.A. where he’s under 24/7 security. We’re glad to know that LO is making great progress.

SOURCE: TMZ, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lamar Odom Doing “Much Better,” Khloe Warns She’s Done If He Does Drugs Again

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116467”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116467″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116467″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116467” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lamar Odom Doing “Much Better,” Khloe Warns She’s Done If He Does Drugs Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

drugs , health , hospital , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom , tmz

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close