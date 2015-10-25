National
Home

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More

Leave a comment

JAPAN-PHILIPPINES-FESTIVAL

Manny Pacquiao will be retiring after his fight in April 2016, according to new reports. The final fight will be taking place on April 9th, after which Manny plans to focus on politics in his native country, the Philippines. His last opponent has yet to be determined. [Complex]

The U.S National Library of Medicine has concluded that cheese has the same addictive properties as drugs. The study says cheese is addictive because of an ingredient called casien, which releases opiates called casomorphins, resulting in a reaction from the dopamine receptors that causes the addictive effect. [Us Weekly]

A team of meteorologists took it upon themselves to fly into the eye of Hurricane Patricia, with intentions to collect data for the National Hurricane Center. Watch the very intense footage here. [Gawker]

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson stated that he would “love” to see Roe v. Wade overturned, so that abortions become completely illegal nationwide with absolutely no exemptions. Carson says he’s against abortions for unwanted pregnancies but might be open to allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest. [TIME]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

13 photos Launch gallery

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

Continue reading If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116427”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116427″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116427″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116427” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ben Carson , Boxing , Cheese , hurricane patricia , manny pacquiao

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close