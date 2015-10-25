RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Pharrell & Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” Deposition Videos Released, & More

For nearly two years, Pharrell and Robin Thicke have been in hot water after allegedly violating copyright laws by way of their smash hit “Blurred Lines.” Although both were already ordered to pay $7.4 million in damages and profits, their deposition videos have surfaced on the web. Watch how intense things got in the court room above. Robin claims he was high and drunk during his sit-down. [Complex]
Today marks exactly one year since Run The Jewels released their self-titled sequel album. In honor of their successful project, the duo released a new video for “Angel Duster.” Watch the clip here. [HHNM]
Katy Perry was all about “Girl Power” while supporting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at her rally in Iowa. The pop singer performed her hits “Roar” and “Firework” in front of a crowd of 4,000 supporters. Watch the clips here. [Gossip Cop]
1. Luther Vandross as a background singer on tour in 1974 with David Bowie.
2. Luther Vandross as a background singer for David Bowie.
3. Whitney Houston with her first mentor, Cissy Houston.
4. Whitney Houston was a backup singer for Chaka Khan before she did the remake of "I'm Every Woman."
5. Brenda K. Starr was the '80s singer to originally sing "I Still Believe."
6. Brenda K. Starr gave Mariah Carey her first professional job as a backup singer.
7. The set of the video for Mariah Carey's '90s remake of "I Still Believe" in honor of Brenda K. Starr.
8. Kelly Price as a background singer for Mariah Carey.
9. Soon after being a background singer, Kelly Price debuted her platinum-selling first album.
10. '90s Grammy Award winner Lisa Fischer with hit single "How Can I Ease The Pain."
11. Lisa Fischer began her road to the Grammys as background singer for Luther Vandross.
12. Quiet Storm Pied Piper Freddie Jackson started out as a background singer for Melba Moore.
13. With a voice arguably second to Whitney Houston, Deborah Cox was a background singer for Celine Dion.
14. R&B Diva herself Chante Moore began as a background singer for Toni Braxton.
15. The late great Vesta, who sang the hit song "Congratulations," started as a background singer for Chaka Khan.
16. Vesta started as a background singer for Chaka Khan.
17. Vivian Green began her "Emotional Roller Coaster" music journey as a background singer for Jill Scott.
18. Neo soul artist Algebra Blessett began her professional music career as a background singer for R&B artist Monica and neo soul star Bilal.
19. John Legend began his stellar career singing background for Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys.
20. Up and coming star songstress L'Renee was a background singer for KEM.
