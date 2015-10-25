Entertainment News
Trick Or Treat: Kourtney & Her Kids Dress As Superheroes, North West’s Adorable Unicorn Costume

Kourtney Kardashian is not about to wait another week for Halloween to come around – she and the kids are dressed and ready to start trick-or-treating now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians MILF and her kids – Mason, Reign, and Penelope – dressed up as a family of superheroes on Saturday night. Kim and Kanye‘s daughter North West tagged along as an adorable unicorn, most likely one of many costumes the tot will wear this year.

Little Reign really stole the show as he embraced his super powers, nearly flying out of his mom’s arms in one selfie. He’s certainly got a lot of character for such a young kid.

Check out the flicks above & start prepping your costumes for Oct. 31st – we can already tell, Halloween 2015 will be one to remember.

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes

