Troll So Hard: OVO Fans Celebrate Drake’s Birthday By Bombarding Meek Mill’s Instagram

It is time to face the grim fact that Meek Mill‘s career won’t be the same following his notorious beef with Drake.

Yesterday, Champagne Papi celebrated his 29th birthday and his fans took every chance they got to send him well wishes. Well, it comes as no surprise that the Internet took it upon themselves to also remind his rival about Drizzy’s big day.

In another attempt to bury Meek, trolls hopped on the Philly rapper’s Instagram account and proceeded to give birthday shout-outs to Drake via the comment section. Birthday comments were left on nearly every photo Meek posted in the past week. Ouch.

Oh internet, will you ever let Meek live? Probably not – because Meek won’t let it go either.

At Power 99’s Powerhouse Philly 2015, Meek mocked Drake’s “Hotline Bling” dancing and also responded to Drake’s “Back To Back” diss.

He said to the crowd: “You ain’t gonna have me up here looking like Drake on this motherfucking stage. I’m a gangster … N*ggas got two left feet.” Meek then addressed Drake’s “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” line with: “Is that a joke? I got the hottest chick in the game, n*gga!”

Too little, too late?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

