WE PRAY: 3 Killed, 40 Injured After Drunk Driver Plows Into Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade

Tragedy struck the Oklahoma State University community yesterday around 10:30 a.m. when a drunk driver plowed into the crowd at a homecoming parade.

A total of three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and more than 40 others were injured, according to NBC News. The person who was responsible for this accident has been identified as 25-year-old Adacia Chambers. She was immediately charged for a DUI and was taken into custody.

Witnesses provided gruesomely descriptive details: “I can’t describe it any more clearly than this: People flying in the air.” Another witness recalled: “At first, we thought it was part of the show. People were flying 30 feet into the air like rag dolls.”

Oklahoma State released a statement regarding the tragic accident and OSU’s athletic department decided to proceed with yesterday’s football game.

Our prayers go out to the victim’s families during this tragic time.

SOURCE: NBC News, Complex | PHOTO/VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Inform

WE PRAY: 3 Killed, 40 Injured After Drunk Driver Plows Into Oklahoma State University Homecoming Parade was originally published on globalgrind.com

dui , homecoming parade , Oklahoma State University

