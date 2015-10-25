National
Bunny Love Ranch Reportedly Pressured Lamar Odom Into Mingling With “Dangerous Hookers”

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Now that Lamar Odom is slowly recovering, new details continue to emerge regarding the evening he was found unconscious at a legal Las Vegas brothel.

TMZ reports that while staying at the Bunny Love Ranch, Lamar was set up with hookers who had a reputation for using drugs. When he arrived, he was asked to choose from a lineup of women and according to reports, management pressured Lamar into choosing two women who were “known to tolerate drug use.”

The women who weren’t chosen reportedly complained that “management should not have pushed a known addict into choosing women who would take him down a bad path.” After the incident happened, some of the women quit “in protest” and one believes Lamar would not have been in the hospital if he had chosen differently.

We will keep you updated on the latest.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffered A Dozen Strokes, Khloe Cancels Book Tour To Stay By His Side

“Fragile” Lamar Odom Undergoes More Surgery, Fans Respond In The Kindest Way Ever

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

