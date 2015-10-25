Now that Lamar Odom is slowly recovering, new details continue to emerge regarding the evening he was found unconscious at a legal Las Vegas brothel.

TMZ reports that while staying at the Bunny Love Ranch, Lamar was set up with hookers who had a reputation for using drugs. When he arrived, he was asked to choose from a lineup of women and according to reports, management pressured Lamar into choosing two women who were “known to tolerate drug use.”

The women who weren’t chosen reportedly complained that “management should not have pushed a known addict into choosing women who would take him down a bad path.” After the incident happened, some of the women quit “in protest” and one believes Lamar would not have been in the hospital if he had chosen differently.

We will keep you updated on the latest.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players
5. L.O and Kobe Bryant
6. Shaq and Lamar
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew
10. L.O and Kesha a few years back
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake
13. Brother Rob
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back

Bunny Love Ranch Reportedly Pressured Lamar Odom Into Mingling With “Dangerous Hookers” was originally published on globalgrind.com