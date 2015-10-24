National
Home

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Two More Women Come Forward In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, & More

Leave a comment

Bill Cosby

Two more women have come forward in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby. One woman, Dottye, claims Cosby drugged and raped her during a visit to New York in 1984. She was there to audition for The Cosby Show. [Complex]

After a bad car accident, DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg is back at work – even though he hasn’t fully recovered. Katzenberg was reportedly taking meetings and making deals while in a cast. Read more about the unfortunate incident here. [TMZ]

Zara owner and founder Amancio Ortega briefly surpassed Bill Gates as the wealthiest person in the world on Friday. Ortega reached the #1 spot with $79 billion, but slipped back to #2 by 10 a.m. [Huffington Post]

Cher weighed in on the presidential candidates and shocked the world when she gave Donald Trump props. Cher tweeted: Never thought I’d say… Donald Trump is a Giant Among Gop front runners!!. Although she spoke highly of Trump, Cher said she will be voting for Hillary Clinton. [Billboard]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

13 photos Launch gallery

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

Continue reading If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Two More Women Come Forward In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, & More

The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116297”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116297″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116297″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116297” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Two More Women Come Forward In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amancio Ortega , Bill Cosby , bill gates , cher , donald trump , Jeffrey Katzenberg , News & Politics , zara

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close