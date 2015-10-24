Entertainment News
Home

29 Ways To Celebrate Your Birthday, Drake Style

What a time to be alive, if your name is Aubrey Graham.

Leave a comment

2015 OVO Fest - Toronto, ON Aubrey Graham is straight up having a year.

He got the world to purchase a mixtape without thinking twice, got cozy with one of the greatest living athletes, Serena Williams, and bodied Meek Mill three times over, as the uncontested winner over the Philly rapper’s mean case of Twitter fingers.

As a victory lap, he turned a non-album track, “Hotline Bling,” into a #1 single with an infectious, totally meme-able music video – and that mean bachata, though? He’s got the moves like Romeo Santos.

Drake has a lot to celebrate. If you share a birthday with OVO’s finest, or you’re just out this weekend rocking his moves, check out 29 ways to turn up like the man of the hour.

Party with pops.

Instagram Photo

Reserve that table, and deck it out.

Instagram Photo

Turn up miles high.

Instagram Photo

Bring your crew with you.

Instagram Photo

Ginobli all season.

Instagram Photo

I know you’ve been practicing.

Instagram Photo

Keep winners around you.

Instagram Photo

Maybe try not to get this lit.

Instagram Photo

Bring out your best bling.

Instagram Photo

Slow wind.

Instagram Photo

What a time to be alive.

Instagram Photo

Flex one time…

Instagram Photo

But remember where you came from.

Instagram Photo

Arrive in style.

Instagram Photo

Take in all the lessons you learned.

Instagram Photo

Call mom.

Instagram Photo

Hookah if you hookah.

Instagram Photo

Make sure you’re charged up.

Instagram Photo

Know there’s gonna be good times.

Instagram Photo

Get laced.

Instagram Photo

Bring your bae, who’s out here doing things.

Instagram Photo

Thirst trap.

Instagram Photo

Instagram photos with the crew.

Instagram Photo

A dope DJ is a must.

Instagram Photo

Remember little you.

Instagram Photo

Stay #blessed.

Instagram Photo

Play a game.

Instagram Photo

Do something you’ve never done.

Instagram Photo

Make the city yours for the night.

Instagram Photo

PHOTOS: Getty, Instagram

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

Continue reading 29 Ways To Celebrate Your Birthday, Drake Style

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116309”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116309″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116309″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116309” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

29 Ways To Celebrate Your Birthday, Drake Style was originally published on globalgrind.com

Drake

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close