Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffered A Dozen Strokes, Khloe Cancels Book Tour To Stay By His Side

When he collapsed in a legal Las Vegas brothel earlier this month, Lamar Odom reportedly suffered a dozen strokes.
According to TMZ, after Lamar was taken to a hospital, doctors performed numerous brain scans on the NBA basketball player and discovered the strokes had occurred. The strokes didn’t have a major impact on his vital organs, but did affect his motor skills, and Lamar’s doctors haven’t clarified whether or not the impairment is permanent. For the time being, Odom will be undergoing physical therapy and dialysis, the site reports.
While Lamar is hospitalized, a team of security guards are guarding his room 24/7. The purpose behind the guards being present is to make sure Odom’s privacy is protected at all times.
Meanwhile, Odom’s wife Khloe Kardashian has canceled her Strong Looks Better Naked book tour. The announcement comes after Odom underwent two surgical procedures on Thursday evening. Khloe plans to stay by Lamar’s side during his recovery.
Let’s keep Lamar Odom and his loved ones in our prayers.
SOURCE: TMZ, Us Weekly, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Source:Getty
1 of 14
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew
Source:Getty
2 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO
Source:Getty
3 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson
Source:Getty
4 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players
Source:Getty
5 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe Bryant
Source:Getty
6 of 14
6. Shaq and Lamar
Source:Getty
7 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony
Source:Getty
8 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS
Source:Getty
9 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew
Source:Getty
10 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years back
Source:Getty
11 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh
Source:Getty
12 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake
Source:Getty
13 of 14
13. Brother Rob
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back
