Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffered A Dozen Strokes, Khloe Cancels Book Tour To Stay By His Side

When he collapsed in a legal Las Vegas brothel earlier this monthLamar Odom reportedly suffered a dozen strokes.

According to TMZ, after Lamar was taken to a hospital, doctors performed numerous brain scans on the NBA basketball player and discovered the strokes had occurred. The strokes didn’t have a major impact on his vital organs, but did affect his motor skills, and Lamar’s doctors haven’t clarified whether or not the impairment is permanent. For the time being, Odom will be undergoing physical therapy and dialysis, the site reports.

While Lamar is hospitalized, a team of security guards are guarding his room 24/7. The purpose behind the guards being present is to make sure Odom’s privacy is protected at all times.

Meanwhile, Odom’s wife Khloe Kardashian has canceled her Strong Looks Better Naked book tour. The announcement comes after Odom underwent two surgical procedures on Thursday evening. Khloe plans to stay by Lamar’s side during his recovery.

Let’s keep Lamar Odom and his loved ones in our prayers.

SOURCE: TMZ, Us Weekly, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

