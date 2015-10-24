Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffered A Dozen Strokes, Khloe Cancels Book Tour To Stay By His Side

When he collapsed in a legal Las Vegas brothel earlier this month, Lamar Odom reportedly suffered a dozen strokes.

According to TMZ, after Lamar was taken to a hospital, doctors performed numerous brain scans on the NBA basketball player and discovered the strokes had occurred. The strokes didn’t have a major impact on his vital organs, but did affect his motor skills, and Lamar’s doctors haven’t clarified whether or not the impairment is permanent. For the time being, Odom will be undergoing physical therapy and dialysis, the site reports.

While Lamar is hospitalized, a team of security guards are guarding his room 24/7. The purpose behind the guards being present is to make sure Odom’s privacy is protected at all times.

Meanwhile, Odom’s wife Khloe Kardashian has canceled her Strong Looks Better Naked book tour. The announcement comes after Odom underwent two surgical procedures on Thursday evening. Khloe plans to stay by Lamar’s side during his recovery.

Let’s keep Lamar Odom and his loved ones in our prayers.

SOURCE: TMZ, Us Weekly, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Source:Getty 1 of 14 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 2 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 3 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 4 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 5 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 6 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 7 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 8 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 9 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 10 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 11 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 12 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 13 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back

Lamar Odom Reportedly Suffered A Dozen Strokes, Khloe Cancels Book Tour To Stay By His Side was originally published on globalgrind.com