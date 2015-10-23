Music NOW
Tori Kelly “Hollow” (NEW MUSIC)

Tori Kelly

This year has been good to pop newcomer Tori Kelly. Since the release of her debut album Unbreakable Smile, Tori’s found herself sharing the spotlight with music veterans like Diddy, Ne-Yo, and Robin Thicke. Now, she drops another new song called “Hollow.”

“I don’t want to be the first one folding, I don’t want to be the joker,” sings Tori.

The 22-year-old singer also contributed to Disney’s We Love Disney compilation album with a cover of the Pocahontas classic “Colors Of The Wind.” The We Love Disney album is due out October 30 and features Ne-Yo, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani, Jessie J, Kacey Musgraves, Jhene Aiko, Fall Out Boy, and so many more.

Take a listen to Tori’s new single and her revamp of “Colors Of The Wind” below.

“Colors Of The Wind” 

Tori Kelly “Hollow” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

