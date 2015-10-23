When Michael Freeman gave away his daughter at her wedding, the bride had a gift of her own in mind to give her father.
Brelyn Bowman, 30, handed Freeman, a pastor, a “Certificate of Purity” when she got married earlier this month. She posted a picture to her Instagram page sharing her excitement for the moment and revealed that she made a promise when she was 13 that she would save herself for marriage.
“Dancing with my first love! I was able to present a certificate of purity to him signed by my doctor that my hymen was still intact. Also the covenant he gave me when I was 13. When you honor God, your life will automatically honor others! I love you daddy,” she captioned the photo.
Bowman and Freeman have received a lot of criticism and backlash. The act has been called archaic and sexist by Instagram users, with many saying it was “creepy” and that it “reeked of patriarchy.”
“Proving that in today’s society a woman’s body does not belong to her, but men…father, husband, brother,etc. I’m a strong advocate for choosing to be celibate or sexually liberated, but when it’s for YOU …..not your dad. This is creepy and reeks of patriarchy,” wrote user _sienderella.
Freeman shot back at the haters on his own Instagram page, commenting: “Who knew that a pic like this would get so much negativity but a natural man will not understand things of the Spirit for they are foolishness to them!!!”
Meanwhile, Bowman and her husband, Tim, are brushing off the haters as well.
SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Seriously? Bride Gives Father “Certificate Of Purity” At Wedding was originally published on globalgrind.com