“Fragile” Lamar Odom Undergoes More Surgery, Fans Respond In The Kindest Way Ever

New information about Lamar Odom‘s binger in a Las Vegas brothel has been released at the same time as a dramatic change in his condition is being reported.

BuzzFeed News has obtained the warrant police used to search the Bunny Love Ranch where Lamar was found unconscious last week. Head over to the site to see the official document. It appears one of the women Lamar was spending time with told the cops he might have been snorting coke in the bathroom.

“He possibly ingested cocaine in the bathroom adjoining in the bedroom.” The detective said, “They indicated that they heard him snorting.”

The police also don’t believe the pills Lamar took were the over the counter sexual enhancements they originally thought, but rather something Lamar brought with him. A witness claims he was taking an “unknown substance in the form of an unidentified pill, which he obtained from his pocket in a plastic bag that was unmarked.”

We reported that Khloe is standing by Lamar Odom during his recovery process, and the two even rekindled their marriage, putting their divorce on hold for now. But Khloe and Lamar have a long road ahead of them, as Lamar had two emergency surgeries involving his chest that have put the former NBA player in “a fragile mental state.”

However, this news didn’t stop comedian Chris Rock from tweeting a joke about Lamar:

It’s not all entirely bad though, as numerous fans are hitting up Khloe and Lam-Lam in support, even offering their kidneys to the former championship-winning player. Some fans have gone so far as to send their name, blood type, and phone number over social media in order to give up their organs.

Others, however, want money – offering kidneys from $25K to as much as $100K. It was previously reported that Lamar may need a kidney transplant in the upcoming months.

SOURCE: TMZ, BuzzFeed, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

