Adele “Hello” (NEW VIDEO)

On the heels of releasing her new single “Hello,” Adele also drops the visuals for the heartfelt ballad.

The Xavier Dolan-directed video chronicles Adele’s tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, played by Mack Wilds. We’re glad to see Adele’s down with the swirl, but unfortunately things go awry and Adele kicks Mack out the house.

Grappling with her decision, Adele sulks in the window, but eventually decides to leave Mack and all of his reindeer games outside in the rain.

Adele’s highly-anticipated LP 25 is due out November 20. To pre-order the album, click here.

In the meantime, watch Adele’s new video above.

10 photos
Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)
1. Charli XCX can be found at the Top of the Billboard Charts for Iggy Azalea's "Fancy"
2. Ellie Goulding's "Lights" has been heard at almost every party you've been to.
3. Jessie Ware is a great representation of amazing talent coming from the UK.
4. Disclosure's debut album "Settle" has topped the Billboard charts as well.
5. Sampha is one of the most talented singers and producers. You can find him on Drake's latest album "Nothing Was The Same."
6. FKA Twigs has a very promising career in the upcoming year, her cosmic style and soulful voice is remarkable.
7. La Roux's "Bulletproof" was often sung by people who never even listened to Electronic music.
8. Jessie J's "Price Tag" was heard everywhere, topping the Billboard charts.
9. One of "R&B's Most Wanted," Ed Sheeran has definitely made a solid name in the music industry.
10. Sam Smith's debut LP "In The Lonely Hour" immediately made it to the Top 10 Billboard charts.

