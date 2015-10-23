Music NOW
Adele "Hello" (NEW VIDEO)

On the heels of releasing her new single “Hello,” Adele also drops the visuals for the heartfelt ballad.

The Xavier Dolan-directed video chronicles Adele’s tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, played by Mack Wilds. We’re glad to see Adele’s down with the swirl, but unfortunately things go awry and Adele kicks Mack out the house.

Grappling with her decision, Adele sulks in the window, but eventually decides to leave Mack and all of his reindeer games outside in the rain.

Adele’s highly-anticipated LP 25 is due out November 20. To pre-order the album, click here.

In the meantime, watch Adele’s new video above.

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

Adele , Mack Wilds , New Video , Tristan Wilds

