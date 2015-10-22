National
Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades

Authorities are calling him the real-life Ferris Bueller.

Three high schoolers have been arrested for hacking into their school system to change grades and schedules for 300 students.

According to the New York Daily News, Long Island student Daniel Soares, 17, snuck into Commack High School during after hours back in May and again in June to connect “key log” equipment to a classroom keyboard. The device tracked every single username and password entered into the computer.

School leaders knew that the system was compromised and were able to track the hacking back to Soares. Police went to the student’s home with a warrant, but he was nowhere to be found. He turned up a week later.

Students Eric Vaysman and Alex Mosquera, both 17, were also said to be involved in the hacking and were arrested.

Unfortunately for the other high schoolers, grades have since been corrected.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades was originally published on globalgrind.com

