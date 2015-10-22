Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades

Three high schoolers have been arrested for hacking into their school system to change grades and schedules for 300 students.
According to the New York Daily News, Long Island student Daniel Soares, 17, snuck into Commack High School during after hours back in May and again in June to connect “key log” equipment to a classroom keyboard. The device tracked every single username and password entered into the computer.
Soares went to work to change grades for hundreds of students in the system. Authorities are calling him the real-life Ferris Bueller.
School leaders knew that the system was compromised and were able to track the hacking back to Soares. Police went to the student’s home with a warrant, but he was nowhere to be found. He turned up a week later.
Students Eric Vaysman and Alex Mosquera, both 17, were also said to be involved in the hacking and were arrested.
Unfortunately for the other high schoolers, grades have since been corrected.
SOURCE: New York Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform
Kylie Jenner Celebrates High School Graduation With Surprise Party
Source:Instagram
1 of 17
1. 🎉🎉🎉
Source:Instagram
2 of 17
2. I love my mom for doing this. Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me. Yay🎉 I graduated :)
Source:Instagram
3 of 17
3. (Shake it like) Polaroid pictures.
Source:Instagram
4 of 17
4. Graduating class of 2014 & 2015! 🎓 Congrats @kendalljenner & @kyliejenner for graduating high school! #SurpriseGraduationParty! – Kim Kardashian
Source:Instagram
5 of 17
5. Woot woot! 🎓🎉🎓
Source:Instagram
6 of 17
6. Thanks for hosting Kendall & Kylie's graduation ceremony! @ryanseacrest #SurpriseGraduationParty 🎓🎓🎓
Source:Instagram
7 of 17
7. 👄🎓 @gigihadid 👄🎓 @kendalljenner 👄🎓
Source:Instagram
8 of 17
8. I know you graduated last year but so proud of you!!!! Class of 2014 🎓 #SurpriseGraduationParty
Source:Instagram
9 of 17
9. just had the honor of hosting @kendalljenner @kyliejenner's graduation. congrats proud of u – Ryan Seacrest
Source:Instagram
10 of 17
10. 👯 @steph_shep
Source:Instagram
11 of 17
11. 👄👄
Source:Instagram
12 of 17
12. 4 generations!!!!
Source:Instagram
13 of 17
13. I love having my grandma here to celebrate these moments! My daughter is so lucky to have her great grand mother here!!! #Family
Source:Instagram
14 of 17
14. LOL at North sneaking m&m's between takes!
Source:Instagram
15 of 17
15. My family 👨👩👧
Source:Instagram
16 of 17
16. My love ❤️
Source:Instagram
17 of 17
17. LOL 😍
Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades was originally published on globalgrind.com