Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades

Three high schoolers have been arrested for hacking into their school system to change grades and schedules for 300 students.

According to the New York Daily News, Long Island student Daniel Soares, 17, snuck into Commack High School during after hours back in May and again in June to connect “key log” equipment to a classroom keyboard. The device tracked every single username and password entered into the computer.

Soares went to work to change grades for hundreds of students in the system. Authorities are calling him the real-life Ferris Bueller.

School leaders knew that the system was compromised and were able to track the hacking back to Soares. Police went to the student’s home with a warrant, but he was nowhere to be found. He turned up a week later.

Students Eric Vaysman and Alex Mosquera, both 17, were also said to be involved in the hacking and were arrested.

Unfortunately for the other high schoolers, grades have since been corrected.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115774”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115774″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115774″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115774” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Kylie Jenner Celebrates High School Graduation With Surprise Party Source:Instagram 1 of 17 1. 🎉🎉🎉 Source:Instagram 2 of 17 2. I love my mom for doing this. Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me. Yay🎉 I graduated :) Source:Instagram 3 of 17 3. (Shake it like) Polaroid pictures. Source:Instagram 4 of 17 4. Graduating class of 2014 & 2015! 🎓 Congrats @kendalljenner & @kyliejenner for graduating high school! #SurpriseGraduationParty! – Kim Kardashian Source:Instagram 5 of 17 5. Woot woot! 🎓🎉🎓 Source:Instagram 6 of 17 6. Thanks for hosting Kendall & Kylie's graduation ceremony! @ryanseacrest #SurpriseGraduationParty 🎓🎓🎓 Source:Instagram 7 of 17 7. 👄🎓 @gigihadid 👄🎓 @kendalljenner 👄🎓 Source:Instagram 8 of 17 8. I know you graduated last year but so proud of you!!!! Class of 2014 🎓 #SurpriseGraduationParty Source:Instagram 9 of 17 9. just had the honor of hosting @kendalljenner @kyliejenner's graduation. congrats proud of u – Ryan Seacrest Source:Instagram 10 of 17 10. 👯 @steph_shep Source:Instagram 11 of 17 11. 👄👄 Source:Instagram 12 of 17 12. 4 generations!!!! Source:Instagram 13 of 17 13. I love having my grandma here to celebrate these moments! My daughter is so lucky to have her great grand mother here!!! #Family Source:Instagram 14 of 17 14. LOL at North sneaking m&m's between takes! Source:Instagram 15 of 17 15. My family 👨‍👩‍👧 Source:Instagram 16 of 17 16. My love ❤️ Source:Instagram 17 of 17 17. LOL 😍 Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115774”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115774″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115774″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115774” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades Kylie Jenner Celebrates High School Graduation With Surprise Party jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115774”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115774″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115774″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115774” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Bueller? Three High School Students Arrested For Hacking Into School System To Change Grades was originally published on globalgrind.com