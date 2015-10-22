Post Malone “Too Young” (NEW VIDEO)

Following the release of his “White Iverson” music video, Post Malone drops the visuals to his second single, “Too Young.”

The Jon Rawl-directed video was shot in New York City and features cameos by 40 oz. Van and A$AP Mob’s A$AP Bari, who styled Post for the shoot.

After achieving success with two hot singles, Post is readying his major label debut. The Dallas native’s been in the studio with everyone from ILOVEMAKONNEN and Young Thug, to A$AP Ferg and the A$AP Mob.

No word on when the album’s actually due out, but count on its arrival in 2016. Watch Post’s new video up top.

