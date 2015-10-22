Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit 2015 With Jimmy Kimmel, Immediately Hate It

Back to the Future Day wrapped up, the self-lacing sneakers became a reality, and then Jimmy Kimmel took the festivities a bit further.

As Jimmy continues to host his nightly talk show in Brooklyn this week, his guests on Wednesday were none other than Marty McFly and Doc Brown. The two (Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd) hopped out of the DeLorean to see if 2015 is all it’s cracked up to be. Jimmy took the opportunity to show them his iPhone, revealing they can watch videos while sitting on the toilet. Marty and Doc looked at each other with a confused expression on their faces before Marty broke the silence to say, “That’s gross.”

Doc took things a bit further, as his only concern is that they haven’t built flying cars or hoverboards yet. Hoverboards do exist, but we all know they’re really just motorized skateboards. Marty also asked about peace in the Middle East and whether or not the Cubs are in the World Series. Unfortunately, the answer is no to both of those questions.

When asked what the hell we’ve been up to for 30 years, Kimmel came up with the best answer possible: the invention of Cronuts.

Watch the rest of the hilarious skit above, which includes Jimmy trying to explain why he has Grindr on his phone, to check out how disappointing 2015 is to the time-traveling duo.

SOURCE: Vulture | VIDEO SOURCE: Hulu

12 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115783”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115783″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115783″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115783” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Celebrities Wearing The Apple Watch Source:Splash 1 of 12 1. Kanye West rocks a gold apple watch during a halftime performance. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 2. 1st apple watch specially made for KarL !! Amazing !!! Thanks #apple !!!!!! @karllagerfeld Source:Instagram 3 of 12 3. ❤️⌚️Oh Mickey you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey!⌚️❤️ – Katy Perry Source:Instagram 4 of 12 4. Pharrell posted this video of his Apple Watch. Source:Instagram 5 of 12 5. Chella for Drake. Source:Instagram 6 of 12 6. Queen Bey rocks the Apple Watch Edition. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 7. Anna Wintour sits front row with the Apple Watch on her wrist. Source:Splash 8 of 12 8. Later, she rocks the Apple Watch to London Fashion Week. Source:Instagram 9 of 12 9. Sam Smith said receiving his Apple Watch "felt like Christmas." Source:Splash 10 of 12 10. Nick Jonas sports the Apple Watch while out and about in NYC. Source:Splash 11 of 12 11. Karlie Kloss has some fun with the paparazzi while wearing the Apple Watch. Source:Splash 12 of 12 12. Rumer Willis accessorizes all black with the Apple Watch. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115783”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115783″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115783″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115783” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit 2015 With Jimmy Kimmel, Immediately Hate It Celebrities Wearing The Apple Watch jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115783”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115783″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115783″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115783” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit 2015 With Jimmy Kimmel, Immediately Hate It was originally published on globalgrind.com