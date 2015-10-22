Light Up: Weed Smoking Has Doubled Over The Last 10 Years

More Americans are smoking marijuana than ever before, as the number of smokers have doubled over the last ten years.

The New York Dally News reports that a new study says approximately 22 million people are taking a toke of that green thanks to the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana usage in multiple states. Usage has also increased among women and people between the ages of 45 and 64.

However, due to more usage, one in three people are now showing signs of dependence or addiction. That statistic has led Bridget Grant, co-author of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism study, to determine that more users need to be aware of the “potential harms” of marijuana.

“The clear risk for marijuana use disorders among users (approximately 30%) suggests that as the number of U.S. users grows, so will the numbers of those experiencing problems related to such use,” she wrote in the study.

Either way, we’re guessing marijuana use will continue to get higher.

SOURCE: New York Dally News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

21 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115752”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115752″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115752″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115752” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 21 Pictures Of Jay Z Smoking Cigars (PHOTOS) Source:Hot 97 1 of 21 1. Talking Business With Swizz Beatz & Hot 97's Program Director Ebro Darden. Source:Jay Z American Gangsta Art 2 of 21 2. American Gangsta. Source:SplashNews 3 of 21 3. Smoke Cubans In Cubano. Source:SplashNews 4 of 21 4. Jay Z & Beyonce In Cuba. Source:Beyonce.com 5 of 21 5. Love, Laughs, & Cigars. Source:Beyonce.com 6 of 21 6. The Good Life. Source:Beyonce.com 7 of 21 7. Picture Me Rolling. Source:GettyImages 8 of 21 8. Jay Z Enjoying His Vice. Source:Beyonce.com 9 of 21 9. Bae & Cohibas. Source:Instagram 10 of 21 10. D'Usse Is The Sh*t, If I Do Say So Myself. Source:Instagram 11 of 21 11. Bonnie & Clyde 2014. Source:Beyonce Lite 12 of 21 12. On The Run. Source:YouTube 13 of 21 13. When The Smoke Clears…. Source:SplashNews 14 of 21 14. Out On The Scene. Source:SplashNews 15 of 21 15. Partying At Made In America Festival. Source:SplashNews 16 of 21 16. Smoke Break. Source:SplashNews 17 of 21 17. Kickin' It With Julez. Source:SplashNews 18 of 21 18. Out & About With Beyonce. Source:Hot 97 19 of 21 19. Family. Source:DUsse ad 20 of 21 20. The D'Usse Got Hov Sweatin'. Source:DUsse ad 21 of 21 21. Dare To Be Bold… Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115752”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115752″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115752″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115752” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Light Up: Weed Smoking Has Doubled Over The Last 10 Years 21 Pictures Of Jay Z Smoking Cigars (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115752”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115752″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115752″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115752” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Light Up: Weed Smoking Has Doubled Over The Last 10 Years was originally published on globalgrind.com