Light Up: Weed Smoking Has Doubled Over The Last 10 Years

More Americans are smoking marijuana than ever before, as the number of smokers have doubled over the last ten years.
The New York Dally News reports that a new study says approximately 22 million people are taking a toke of that green thanks to the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana usage in multiple states. Usage has also increased among women and people between the ages of 45 and 64.
However, due to more usage, one in three people are now showing signs of dependence or addiction. That statistic has led Bridget Grant, co-author of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism study, to determine that more users need to be aware of the “potential harms” of marijuana.
“The clear risk for marijuana use disorders among users (approximately 30%) suggests that as the number of U.S. users grows, so will the numbers of those experiencing problems related to such use,” she wrote in the study.
Either way, we’re guessing marijuana use will continue to get higher.
SOURCE: New York Dally News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
21 Pictures Of Jay Z Smoking Cigars (PHOTOS)
Source:Hot 97
1 of 21
1. Talking Business With Swizz Beatz & Hot 97's Program Director Ebro Darden.
Source:Jay Z American Gangsta Art
2 of 21
2. American Gangsta.
Source:SplashNews
3 of 21
3. Smoke Cubans In Cubano.
Source:SplashNews
4 of 21
4. Jay Z & Beyonce In Cuba.
Source:Beyonce.com
5 of 21
5. Love, Laughs, & Cigars.
Source:Beyonce.com
6 of 21
6. The Good Life.
Source:Beyonce.com
7 of 21
7. Picture Me Rolling.
Source:GettyImages
8 of 21
8. Jay Z Enjoying His Vice.
Source:Beyonce.com
9 of 21
9. Bae & Cohibas.
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
10. D'Usse Is The Sh*t, If I Do Say So Myself.
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
11. Bonnie & Clyde 2014.
Source:Beyonce Lite
12 of 21
12. On The Run.
Source:YouTube
13 of 21
13. When The Smoke Clears….
Source:SplashNews
14 of 21
14. Out On The Scene.
Source:SplashNews
15 of 21
15. Partying At Made In America Festival.
Source:SplashNews
16 of 21
16. Smoke Break.
Source:SplashNews
17 of 21
17. Kickin' It With Julez.
Source:SplashNews
18 of 21
18. Out & About With Beyonce.
Source:Hot 97
19 of 21
19. Family.
Source:DUsse ad
20 of 21
20. The D'Usse Got Hov Sweatin'.
Source:DUsse ad
21 of 21
21. Dare To Be Bold…
Light Up: Weed Smoking Has Doubled Over The Last 10 Years was originally published on globalgrind.com