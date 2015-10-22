Tyga’s Parenting Skills Come Under Fire After Questionable Snapchat Post

Tyga has taken many Ls this year, and now he might have to add another to his list.
After posting a video of his son on Snapchat, followers became outraged, claiming there was a bag of weed on the table as King Cairo played close by. But TMZ is saying the Kingin With Tyga star would never smoke weed around his son. According to their sources:
“Tyga was totally shocked when people called him out for questionable parenting, because he didn’t even know it was there. Tyga is adamant he’s a responsible dad, pointing out there were a lot of people in the room, including Tyga’s mom, and he has a strict “no blazing” rule around King.”
Sounds like Tyga is a great dad who had a momentary lapse in judgment. The same lapse in judgment that told him it was OK to date an underage Kylie Jenner.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
31 Adorable Pictures Of King Cairo (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 31
1. Playtime with puppies!
Source:Instagram
2 of 31
2. Nap Time.
Source:Instagram
3 of 31
3. King Cairo enjoying his first birthday at the petting zoo.
Source:Instagram
4 of 31
4. Happy Halloween.
Source:Instagram
5 of 31
5. He's riding around and he's getting it.
Source:Instagram
6 of 31
6. Always smiling.
Source:Instagram
7 of 31
7. Cairo catching his Zzz's.
Source:Instagram
8 of 31
8. Cairo and his curly 'fro are always ready for the camera.
Source:Instagram
9 of 31
9. Aww, such a cute face!
Source:Instagram
10 of 31
10. He keeps his whip clean.
Source:Instagram
11 of 31
11. Baby Cairo.
Source:Instagram
12 of 31
12. He doesn't need to wait for his 16th birthday for a tricked out ride.
Source:Instagram
13 of 31
13. A photo op with Mommy Dearest.
Source:Instagram
14 of 31
14. He sleeps like the young king he is.
Source:Instagram
15 of 31
15. When King Cairo was just a newborn … stealing hearts since day one.
Source:Instagram
16 of 31
16. Who needs a crib when there's mommy's chest?
Source:Instagram
17 of 31
17. Family Time.
Source:Instagram
18 of 31
18. So fresh and so clean, bath time is the best time.
Source:Instagram
19 of 31
19. King Cairo has such cute chubby cheeks.
Source:Instagram
20 of 31
20. Cairo's in his suit and tie!
Source:Instagram
21 of 31
21. Cairo at Disney World.
Source:Instagram
22 of 31
22. He's showing off his grill! His first baby tooth at eight months old.
Source:Instagram
23 of 31
23. Bottles on deck.
Source:Instagram
24 of 31
24. He's ready for his license.
Source:Instagram
25 of 31
25. Bonding with mommy.
Source:Instagram
26 of 31
26. More bath time fun.
Source:Instagram
27 of 31
27. King Cairo waving bye to his adoring fans.
Source:Instagram
28 of 31
28. He's ready to hit the court.
Source:Instagram
29 of 31
29. Cairo's stylin' on 'em in his Fendi outfit.
Source:Instagram
30 of 31
30. Always ready for a picture, not one curl is out of place.
Source:Instagram
31 of 31
31. We're seeing double! On the left is Tyga and on the right is King Cairo – double the handsomeness.
Tyga’s Parenting Skills Come Under Fire After Questionable Snapchat Post was originally published on globalgrind.com