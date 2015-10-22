Entertainment News
Tyga’s Parenting Skills Come Under Fire After Questionable Snapchat Post

Sounds like Tyga is a great dad who had a momentary lapse in judgment.

King Ciaro, Tyga on Easter

Tyga has taken many Ls this year, and now he might have to add another to his list.

After posting a video of his son on Snapchat, followers became outraged, claiming there was a bag of weed on the table as King Cairo played close by. But TMZ is saying the Kingin With Tyga star would never smoke weed around his son. According to their sources:

“Tyga was totally shocked when people called him out for questionable parenting, because he didn’t even know it was there. Tyga is adamant he’s a responsible dad, pointing out there were a lot of people in the room, including Tyga’s mom, and he has a strict “no blazing” rule around King.”

Sounds like Tyga is a great dad who had a momentary lapse in judgment. The same lapse in judgment that told him it was OK to date an underage Kylie Jenner.

SOURCE: TMZ

31 Adorable Pictures Of King Cairo (PHOTOS)

Tyga’s Parenting Skills Come Under Fire After Questionable Snapchat Post was originally published on globalgrind.com

