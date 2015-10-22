Sesame Street Introduces Its First Autistic Character, Julia The Muppet

There’s a place for everyone on Sesame Street.
The classic kids show has officially introduced Julia the Muppet, who lives with autism. In an effort to destigmatize the disorder and bring about more awareness, Sesame Street executives are calling attention to the neurodevelopment affliction that affects 1 in 68 children, according to the CDC.
Exec Sherrie Westin spoke candidly on the effort:
“Families with autistic children tend to gravitate toward digital content, which is why we created Julia digitally. We want parents and children to understand that autism isn’t an uncomfortable topic.”
Julia the Muppet also appears on the ‘Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children’ app, which is an initiative Westin says will “create greater awareness and empathy.”
Complex reports:
This is especially necessary, said Senior Vice President of U.S. social impact, Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, because children with autism are reportedly five times likelier to be bullied. “Our goal is to bring forth what all children share in common, not their differences. Children with autism share in the joy of playing and loving and being friends and being part of a group,” said Betancourt.
Julia is long overdue, but we’re so excited to meet her. Read more about the truly amazing work Sesame Street is doing here.
SOURCE: CDC, Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
The Cutest Kids Of The NBA Finals
Source:Instagram
1 of 25
1. #TEAMCAVS: LeBron James' Dynamic Duo: Sons Bryce James (Left) and LeBron James Jr. (Right)
Source:Instagram
2 of 25
2. #TEAM CAVS: LeBron James' New Daughter: Zhuri James.
Source:Instagram
3 of 25
3. #TEAMCAVS: Life is tough when LeBron James is your dad.
Source:Instagram
4 of 25
4. #TEAMCAVS: LeBron James' Sons: Bryce James and LeBron James Jr.
Source:Instagram
5 of 25
5. #TEAMCAVS: LeBron and son Bryce, Ridin' Dirty.
Source:Instagram
6 of 25
6. #TEAMCAVS: JR Smith's Little Princesses: Demi and Peyton Smith.
Source:Instagram
7 of 25
7. #TEAMCAVS: Oh my god. She is s'cute.
Source:Instagram
8 of 25
8. #TEAMCAVS: proud daddy.
Source:Instagram
9 of 25
9. #TEAMCAVS: Like, come ON.
Source:Instagram
10 of 25
10. #TEAMCAVS: Mike Miller's Three Of A Kind: Jaelyn, Mason, and Mavrick Miller.
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
11. #TEAMCAVS: This actually killed us.
Source:Instagram
12 of 25
12. #TEAMCAVS: A pretty picture perfect family.
Source:Instagram
13 of 25
13. #TEAMCAVS: Still not over Jaelyn.
Source:Instagram
14 of 25
14. #TEAMCAVS: Timofey Mozgov's Son: Alexey Mozgov.
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
15. #TEAMCAVS: Check out this kid's eyes though…
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
16. #TEAMCAVS: Nice.
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
17. #TEAMWARRIORS: We know you've all been waiting for this one. Steph Curry's daughter: Riley Curry.
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
18. #TEAMWARRIORS: We're just not sure she's beat-able.
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
19. #TEAMWARRIORS: It's actually painful how cute she is.
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
20. #TEAMWARRIORS: LOOK AT THEM.
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
21. #TEAMWARRIORS: Straight thuggin. Andre Iguodala's son: Andre Tyler Iguodala II.
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
22. #TEAMWARRIORS: What a couple of goobers.
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
23. #TEAMWARRIORS: Guess he's got his own personal driver. NBA starter and chauffeur on the side.
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
24. #TEAMWARRIORS: Leandro Barbosa's Daughter: Alícia Barbosa.
Source:Instagram
25 of 25
25. #TEAMWARRIORS: Alícia is 6-years-old now!
Sesame Street Introduces Its First Autistic Character, Julia The Muppet was originally published on globalgrind.com