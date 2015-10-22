Music NOW
Watch Justin Bieber & Skrillex Tease “Sorry” With Dope Acoustic Performance

The impromptu acoustic performance features Skrillex playing the guitar while Justin sits on the couch and sings.

Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park

Yesterday, Justin Bieber shared a brief snippet of his forthcoming new single “Sorry” in a 6-second Vine with First Lady Michelle Obama.

To follow up such a short snippet, Justin doubles the time by giving fans a 13-second video of him and Skrillex jamming out to “Sorry.” The impromptu acoustic performance features Skrillex playing the guitar while Justin sits on the couch and sings, “Is it too late now to say I’m sorry?”

The new single is set to arrive on October 23. Justin’s new album Purpose, which features the hit single “What Do You Mean?,” is scheduled hit the ‘net in just a few weeks, on November 13.

22 Of Justin Bieber's Most Fashionable Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

