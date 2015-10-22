Entertainment News
Home

James Harden Sends Khloe A Subliminal, Lamar Odom Quits Drugs To Win Her Back

While we're happy that things seem to have taken a healthy turn for KhloMar, we can't ignore the fact that Khloe's bae James Harden was abruptly left behind.

Leave a comment

Teen Choice 2011 - Arrivals

Khloe Kardashian has been living a nightmare for the past week, but she might just get her fairy tale ending.

After being found unconscious in a legal Las Vegas brothel, former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom has made a miraculous recovery with loved ones by his side. Now, as rumors surrounding their coupledom hit the web, new reports claim that not only have Khloe and Lamar called off their impending divorce, Lam Lam has sworn off drugs to get his lady back.

TMZ writes that Lamar knows he “cheated death,” and promised Khloe he’s officially “done with drugs.” The site continues, “He also thanked her profusely for coming to Vegas and supporting him. He repeatedly told her that he loved her, and that was enough. We’re told Khloe made the decision right then to drop the divorce and nurse Lamar back to health.”

Instagram Photo

While we’re happy that things seem to have taken a healthy turn for KhloMar, we can’t ignore the fact that Khloe’s bae James Harden was abruptly left behind. The Houston Rockets shooting guard is probably hurt – because, Khloe Kardashian – but he’s definitely putting up a good front for the public.

James hit Instagram in a seemingly good mood on Wednesday, driving and dancing to Future and Drake’s “Jersey” in a video he posted. Watch the footage above – he points to the camera as Future sings, “You do what you want…”

In KhloMar’s defense, love conquers all, right? Take a look at some of their happiest moments below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading James Harden Sends Khloe A Subliminal, Lamar Odom Quits Drugs To Win Her Back

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115703”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115703″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115703″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115703” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

James Harden Sends Khloe A Subliminal, Lamar Odom Quits Drugs To Win Her Back was originally published on globalgrind.com

ADDICTION , drugs , James Harden , Khloe Kardashian , khlomar , lamar odom

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close