The Weeknd Opens Up On Girlfriend Bella Hadid, Adjusting To Fame & More With Rolling Stone

Landing the cover of Rolling Stone is quite a pivotal moment in any musician’s career, and for The Weeknd, it’s his most proud moment yet.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer covers the newest issue of the prestigious music magazine, which is the lead-up to his in-depth interview with them.

Inside the issue, The Weeknd talks on a slew of topics ranging from losing his virginity, his new girlfriend Bella Hadid, how he’s adjusting to fame and much more.

Check out some excerpts from The Weeknd’s Rolling Stone interview below.

When it comes to adjusting to his fame, he stated, “I just started being fancy, to be honest. Like, I just started learning how to pronounce what I’m wearing.”

As for why he doesn’t like doing interviews, he confessed, “Me not finishing school– in my head, I still have this insecurity when I’m talking to someone educated. I don’t want them looking at me like this f–king retard – no disrespect.”

Commenting on his drug past, he revealed, “I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of ‘F–k, I don’t want to spend this day without getting high. Like, ’08 to 2010 –those are my hazy years.”

Speaking on his currently new girlfriend training for the Olympics, he commented, “I read that! I hope she does. I’ve never seen her do it, but word on the street is she’s bangin’ at it.”

He even talked about why it was the right time for them to be together, stating, “If I’d met someone two years ago, I probably would’ve f–ked it up. But I’m more – how do I say it? – clear-thinking now.”

The Weeknd even told the story of losing his virginity, explaining, “She was so drunk. I was drunk too. It was the worst experience of my life. Losing your virginity to an older woman sounds good, but it was kinda like, ‘Oh s–t, it’s done?’”

To read the rest of the interview, head over to Rolling Stone, and pick up your copy on Friday.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

The Weeknd Opens Up On Girlfriend Bella Hadid, Adjusting To Fame & More With Rolling Stone was originally published on globalgrind.com

bella hadid , Interview , magazine cover , rolling stone , the weeknd

