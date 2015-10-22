The Weeknd Opens Up On Girlfriend Bella Hadid, Adjusting To Fame & More With Rolling Stone

Landing the cover of Rolling Stone is quite a pivotal moment in any musician’s career, and for The Weeknd, it’s his most proud moment yet.
The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer covers the newest issue of the prestigious music magazine, which is the lead-up to his in-depth interview with them.
Inside the issue, The Weeknd talks on a slew of topics ranging from losing his virginity, his new girlfriend Bella Hadid, how he’s adjusting to fame and much more.
Check out some excerpts from The Weeknd’s Rolling Stone interview below.
When it comes to adjusting to his fame, he stated, “I just started being fancy, to be honest. Like, I just started learning how to pronounce what I’m wearing.”
As for why he doesn’t like doing interviews, he confessed, “Me not finishing school– in my head, I still have this insecurity when I’m talking to someone educated. I don’t want them looking at me like this f–king retard – no disrespect.”
Commenting on his drug past, he revealed, “I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of ‘F–k, I don’t want to spend this day without getting high. Like, ’08 to 2010 –those are my hazy years.”
Speaking on his currently new girlfriend training for the Olympics, he commented, “I read that! I hope she does. I’ve never seen her do it, but word on the street is she’s bangin’ at it.”
He even talked about why it was the right time for them to be together, stating, “If I’d met someone two years ago, I probably would’ve f–ked it up. But I’m more – how do I say it? – clear-thinking now.”
The Weeknd even told the story of losing his virginity, explaining, “She was so drunk. I was drunk too. It was the worst experience of my life. Losing your virginity to an older woman sounds good, but it was kinda like, ‘Oh s–t, it’s done?’”
To read the rest of the interview, head over to Rolling Stone, and pick up your copy on Friday.
SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 21
1. Baby Weeknd With A "Boosie"" Fade
Source:Instagram
2 of 21
2. Middle Finger To The Law
Source:Instagram
3 of 21
3. Throwback Tresses
Source:Instagram
4 of 21
4. Hat Hair
Source:Instagam
5 of 21
5. Stylin' & Profilin'
Source:Instagram
6 of 21
6. One Pony
Source:Instagram
7 of 21
7. Five Ponies
Source:Instagram
8 of 21
8. Four Ponies
Source:Instagram
9 of 21
9. The Weeknd's Thursday Hair
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
10. High Top
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
11. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes
Source:Instagram
12 of 21
12. Bicken Back
Source:Instagram
13 of 21
13. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie
Source:Instagram
14 of 21
14. Hair & Hoodies
Source:Instagram
15 of 21
15. Chillin….
Source:INstagram
16 of 21
16. Diggin' The Fade
Source:Instagram
17 of 21
17. What A Creation
Source:Instagram
18 of 21
18. Dreaded Silhouette
Source:Instagram
19 of 21
19. Black & White
Source:Instagram
20 of 21
20. Branch Off
Source:Instagram
21 of 21
21. Hey Abel!
The Weeknd Opens Up On Girlfriend Bella Hadid, Adjusting To Fame & More With Rolling Stone was originally published on globalgrind.com