Entertainment News
Home

Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye

Leave a comment
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and we can only imagine the lavish gifts and surprises that have been in store for her.

Although she might be already have everything she needs and wants, her hubby, Kanye West, made sure to do things over the top for her on her special day.

The Yeezus rapper reportedly surprised his wife by renting out a movie theater at Westlake Cinepolis for a private screening of Romeo & Juliet.

While there’s no confirmation as to what version of the film was screened, Kim and Kanye were joined by tons of family and friends, including the likes of Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and stylist Joyce Bonelli.

Khloe was said to be absent, as she is still be husband Lamar Odom‘s bedside as he is recovering in the hospital.

The venue was decked out with tons of decorations, such as K-shaped balloons and flowers arrangements that hung along the walls.

We can only imagine the kind of gifts that she got, but we can bet for now that the surprise from Yeezy was enough to make her birthday extra special.

SOURCE: GossipCop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

39 photos Launch gallery

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Continue reading Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115691”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115691″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115691″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115691” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye was originally published on globalgrind.com

birthday , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , movie theater

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close