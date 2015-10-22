Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and we can only imagine the lavish gifts and surprises that have been in store for her.

Although she might be already have everything she needs and wants, her hubby, Kanye West, made sure to do things over the top for her on her special day.

The Yeezus rapper reportedly surprised his wife by renting out a movie theater at Westlake Cinepolis for a private screening of Romeo & Juliet.

While there’s no confirmation as to what version of the film was screened, Kim and Kanye were joined by tons of family and friends, including the likes of Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and stylist Joyce Bonelli.

Khloe was said to be absent, as she is still be husband Lamar Odom‘s bedside as he is recovering in the hospital.

The venue was decked out with tons of decorations, such as K-shaped balloons and flowers arrangements that hung along the walls.

We can only imagine the kind of gifts that she got, but we can bet for now that the surprise from Yeezy was enough to make her birthday extra special.

SOURCE: GossipCop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

39 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115691”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115691″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115691″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115691” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek Source:Getty 1 of 39 1. A pregnant Kim K. lets the world in on her and Kanye's secret. Source:Getty 2 of 39 2. We've never seen KimYe happier. Source:Getty 3 of 39 3. Drop. dead. flawless. Source:Splash 4 of 39 4. Who better than Kim? Source:Splash 5 of 39 5. What these photogs want from a bish? Source:Getty 6 of 39 6. Kim during the earlier stages of her first pregnancy. Source:Getty 7 of 39 7. Them kurves hittin'. Source:Getty 8 of 39 8. Kovered and klassy. Source:Splash 9 of 39 9. Kim shows off her growing baby bump & pumps gas. Source:Splash 10 of 39 10. Kim in koral. Source:Getty 11 of 39 11. Beautiful. Source:Getty 12 of 39 12. You can't ruffle Kim's feathers. Source:Getty 13 of 39 13. Absolutely stunning at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards. Source:Getty 14 of 39 14. Queen. Source:Getty 15 of 39 15. Coming for your krown. Source:Getty 16 of 39 16. All white baby bump life. Source:Getty 17 of 39 17. Killing shit in all black. Source:Getty 18 of 39 18. What a beauty. Source:Getty 19 of 39 19. Glory be to the Lord up above. Source:Getty 20 of 39 20. Oh hey, Kim! Source:Getty 21 of 39 21. Superior and she knows it. Source:Getty 22 of 39 22. Still rockin' heels too. Source:Getty 23 of 39 23. The moment she dazzled. Source:Getty 24 of 39 24. Family love. Source:Getty 25 of 39 25. Kim K. at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. Source:Getty 26 of 39 26. Minty fresh. Source:Getty 27 of 39 27. Gotdamn! Source:Getty 28 of 39 28. Kim's killer kurves on full display. Source:Getty 29 of 39 29. Such a sweet 'fit. Source:Getty 30 of 39 30. Pregnant & all, she can still rock a dress. Source:Splash 31 of 39 31. Kanye caters to his wifey in the city. Source:Splash 32 of 39 32. Looking good, girl. Source:Splash 33 of 39 33. Red hot mama. Source:Splash 34 of 39 34. Yes? Source:Splash 35 of 39 35. Love this look. Source:Splash 36 of 39 36. Kanye watches Kim's back. Source:Splash 37 of 39 37. Bird's eye view. Source:Splash 38 of 39 38. Kim is pregnant with baby number two! Source:Splash 39 of 39 39. Pregnant in latex. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115691”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115691″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115691″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115691” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115691”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115691″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115691″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115691” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Kanye West Celebrated Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With An Epic Surprise Because, Kanye was originally published on globalgrind.com