All Of Amber’s Boyfriends?: How She Changed The Dating Game For Girls In 2015

Amber Rose is nobody’s slut, and she made that clear when she held the “Amber Rose Slut Walk” earlier this month. It was a liberating yet pointed message to her haters that she makes up her own mind on what she wants to be called.

That being said, as it goes in Hollywood, the model-actress has been connected to quite a few paramours this year simply by appearing in a photo together. Here’s a list of all the dudes Amber has been rumored to be dating in 2015.

Eric Andre

After a few postings on her Instagram page and “flirty” messages, the eccentric actor is the man most recently linked to Amber.

Wiz Khalifa

Despite being divorced, they got quite cozy, and it started speculation.

Nick Cannon

They’ve been linked ever since Amber filed for divorce from Wiz.

Machine Gun Kelly

This rumor was confirmed, but they broke up sometime in July after dating for three months.

Odell Beckham, Jr.

It was rumored that they were a thing, but OBJ shut those rumors down real quick.

James Harden

But we now know he’s with Khloe Kardashian… Well, kinda.

