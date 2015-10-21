All Of Amber’s Boyfriends?: How She Changed The Dating Game For Girls In 2015

Amber Rose is nobody’s slut, and she made that clear when she held the “Amber Rose Slut Walk” earlier this month. It was a liberating yet pointed message to her haters that she makes up her own mind on what she wants to be called.
That being said, as it goes in Hollywood, the model-actress has been connected to quite a few paramours this year simply by appearing in a photo together. Here’s a list of all the dudes Amber has been rumored to be dating in 2015.
Eric Andre
After a few postings on her Instagram page and “flirty” messages, the eccentric actor is the man most recently linked to Amber.
Wiz Khalifa
Despite being divorced, they got quite cozy, and it started speculation.
Nick Cannon
They’ve been linked ever since Amber filed for divorce from Wiz.
Machine Gun Kelly
This rumor was confirmed, but they broke up sometime in July after dating for three months.
Odell Beckham, Jr.
It was rumored that they were a thing, but OBJ shut those rumors down real quick.
James Harden
But we now know he’s with Khloe Kardashian… Well, kinda.
PHOTOS: Getty, Instagram
Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles
Source:Instagram
1 of 15
1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming
Source:Splash
2 of 15
2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
Source:Splash
3 of 15
3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk.
Source:Splash
4 of 15
4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk.
Source:Splash
5 of 15
5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
Source:Splash
6 of 15
6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
Source:Splash
7 of 15
7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk.
Source:Splash
8 of 15
8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk.
Source:Splash
9 of 15
9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk.
Source:Instagram
10 of 15
10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk
Source:Instagram
11 of 15
11. #amberroseslutwalk
Source:Instagram
12 of 15
12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌
Source:Instagram
13 of 15
13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
Source:Instagram
14 of 15
14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
Source:Instagram
15 of 15
15. Kisses from Muva.
All Of Amber’s Boyfriends?: How She Changed The Dating Game For Girls In 2015 was originally published on globalgrind.com