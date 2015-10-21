Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Football

At the top of the year, Cordell Broadus, the son of rapper Snoop Dogg, revealed that he had signed on to play college football at UCLA.

Later on in the year, there was a plot twist, as the 18-year-old football superstar quit the team, and decided to pursue a regular education at the prestigious university.

Since then, supporters have had an impression as to the reason for him giving the opportunity and sport up, but never knew the back story.

It turns out that Cordell had been playing football in order to please his veteran rapper father. In a new Instagram post, in honor of his dad’s birthday, Cordell wrote about giving up the sport, stating, “I played football for my father because I thought that was the only way he would love me & be apart of my life. It took me 12 years to realize he loves Cordell Broadus the person not Cordell Broadus the football player. The best day of my life was when I heard those exact words; I love you dad hope you have a great birthday.”

We’re glad to see a father-son duo that is so supportive of one another, and we hope to see Cordell succeed in any endeavor he chooses.

Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Football was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cordell Broadus , football , snoop dogg , UCLA

