After announcing his Australian tour dates, A$AP Rocky stopped by Annie Mack’s BBC Radio show to chat about his “Rocky & Tyler” tour, as well as a few other things.
Feeling the cover spirit, Rocky took it wayyy back to 1965 and covered The Castaways’ “Liar Liar.” Very interesting selection, but the Harlem rapper pulls it off with his pretty motherf*cker swag.
Skip to the 22:55 mark and take a listen for yourself.
COOL ASS COVERS: A$AP Rocky Covers The Castaways “Liar Liar” was originally published on globalgrind.com