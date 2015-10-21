Music NOW
98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z

Though the case did not go to trial, Jay Z was able to provide some classic moments in court last week.

Just a week ago, Jay Z was in court fighting a case regarding an alleged sample in his 1999 hit “Big Pimpin,” but the judge has already decided to toss it out.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder has dismissed a copyright infringement case against Hov and producer Timbaland before the case was sent to a jury, the AP reports. “Big Pimpin” contained flute notes written by the Egyptian composer Baligh Hamdi. His nephew now claims the labels never obtained proper permission from Hamdi’s heirs to use “Khosara Khosara.”

Jay Z and Timbaland’s lawyers said that proper permission was obtained back in 2001, and that Hamdi’s nephew has been properly paid for the sample’s usage. Though the case did not go to trial, Jay Z was able to provide some classic moments in court last week. When asked by his lawyers whose careers he had helped build, he mentioned Kanye West. His lawyer slyly said, “Some people may have heard of him.”

One or two,” Shawn Carter retorted. He’s running for president.”

Mr. Carter also mentioned how much he enjoys working with Timbaland, saying, “He tells me his beats are better than my raps. I tell him my raps are better than his beats. It’s an ongoing thing that I keep winning.”

SOURCE: AP | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

98 Problems: Judge Drops "Big Pimpin" Case Against Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

big pimpin , copyright , copyright infringement , court , Jay-z , Lawsuit , sampling , Timbaland

