98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z

Just a week ago, Jay Z was in court fighting a case regarding an alleged sample in his 1999 hit “Big Pimpin,” but the judge has already decided to toss it out.
U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder has dismissed a copyright infringement case against Hov and producer Timbaland before the case was sent to a jury, the AP reports. “Big Pimpin” contained flute notes written by the Egyptian composer Baligh Hamdi. His nephew now claims the labels never obtained proper permission from Hamdi’s heirs to use “Khosara Khosara.”
Jay Z and Timbaland’s lawyers said that proper permission was obtained back in 2001, and that Hamdi’s nephew has been properly paid for the sample’s usage. Though the case did not go to trial, Jay Z was able to provide some classic moments in court last week. When asked by his lawyers whose careers he had helped build, he mentioned Kanye West. His lawyer slyly said, “Some people may have heard of him.”
“One or two,” Shawn Carter retorted. “He’s running for president.”
Mr. Carter also mentioned how much he enjoys working with Timbaland, saying, “He tells me his beats are better than my raps. I tell him my raps are better than his beats. It’s an ongoing thing that I keep winning.”
SOURCE: AP | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Jay Z's Many Facial Expressions
Source:Splash News
1 of 33
1. I'm better than you at everything.
Source:Getty
2 of 33
2. Damn Bey, what's underneath that dress?
Source:Splash News
3 of 33
3. Nah Jake, I don't feel you on that.
Source:Getty
4 of 33
4. Can I help you?
Source:Getty
5 of 33
5. Laughing my ass off.
Source:Getty
6 of 33
6. You sound a little foolish, bro.
Source:Getty
7 of 33
7. I'm extremely happy.
Source:Getty
8 of 33
8. If she say "n*gga" one more time, it's a wrap… for real.
Source:Getty
9 of 33
9. Hit me on the celly, Puff.
Source:Instagram
10 of 33
10. Mean muggin'.
Source:Instagram
11 of 33
11. Light up.
Source:Instagram
12 of 33
12. Yeah, this my shorty.
Source:Splash News
13 of 33
13. That's right, I'm the man of the hour.
Source:Instagram
14 of 33
14. A little disturbed.
Source:Instagram
15 of 33
15. Get out of my face.
Source:Instagram
16 of 33
16. Oh you feeling yourself, huh?
Source:Getty
17 of 33
17. Follow my lead.
Source:Instagram
18 of 33
18. Art is life.
Source:Splash News
19 of 33
19. Fuck off, I have business to attend to.
Source:Splash News
20 of 33
20. I feel strange.
Source:Getty
21 of 33
21. True happiness.
Source:Splash News
22 of 33
22. This is a good game.
Source:Instagram
23 of 33
23. Pure bliss.
Source:Splash News
24 of 33
24. Nasty work!
Source:Splash News
25 of 33
25. I'm bored.
Source:Splash News
26 of 33
26. The fuck?!
Source:Splash News
27 of 33
27. You're not serious, bro.
Source:Splash News
28 of 33
28. Is you really serious, bro?
Source:Splash News
29 of 33
29. Not quite what I expected.
Source:Splash News
30 of 33
30. Slight anger.
Source:Splash News
31 of 33
31. Extreme anger.
Source:Splash News
32 of 33
32. What you looking at?
Source:Splash News
33 of 33
33. Time to get this brand new shmoney.
98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com