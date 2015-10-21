98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z

Just a week ago, Jay Z was in court fighting a case regarding an alleged sample in his 1999 hit “Big Pimpin,” but the judge has already decided to toss it out.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder has dismissed a copyright infringement case against Hov and producer Timbaland before the case was sent to a jury, the AP reports. “Big Pimpin” contained flute notes written by the Egyptian composer Baligh Hamdi. His nephew now claims the labels never obtained proper permission from Hamdi’s heirs to use “Khosara Khosara.”

Jay Z and Timbaland’s lawyers said that proper permission was obtained back in 2001, and that Hamdi’s nephew has been properly paid for the sample’s usage. Though the case did not go to trial, Jay Z was able to provide some classic moments in court last week. When asked by his lawyers whose careers he had helped build, he mentioned Kanye West. His lawyer slyly said, “Some people may have heard of him.”

“One or two,” Shawn Carter retorted. “He’s running for president.”

Mr. Carter also mentioned how much he enjoys working with Timbaland, saying, “He tells me his beats are better than my raps. I tell him my raps are better than his beats. It’s an ongoing thing that I keep winning.”

SOURCE: AP | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

33 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115459”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115459″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115459″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115459” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Jay Z's Many Facial Expressions Source:Splash News 1 of 33 1. I'm better than you at everything. Source:Getty 2 of 33 2. Damn Bey, what's underneath that dress? Source:Splash News 3 of 33 3. Nah Jake, I don't feel you on that. Source:Getty 4 of 33 4. Can I help you? Source:Getty 5 of 33 5. Laughing my ass off. Source:Getty 6 of 33 6. You sound a little foolish, bro. Source:Getty 7 of 33 7. I'm extremely happy. Source:Getty 8 of 33 8. If she say "n*gga" one more time, it's a wrap… for real. Source:Getty 9 of 33 9. Hit me on the celly, Puff. Source:Instagram 10 of 33 10. Mean muggin'. Source:Instagram 11 of 33 11. Light up. Source:Instagram 12 of 33 12. Yeah, this my shorty. Source:Splash News 13 of 33 13. That's right, I'm the man of the hour. Source:Instagram 14 of 33 14. A little disturbed. Source:Instagram 15 of 33 15. Get out of my face. Source:Instagram 16 of 33 16. Oh you feeling yourself, huh? Source:Getty 17 of 33 17. Follow my lead. Source:Instagram 18 of 33 18. Art is life. Source:Splash News 19 of 33 19. Fuck off, I have business to attend to. Source:Splash News 20 of 33 20. I feel strange. Source:Getty 21 of 33 21. True happiness. Source:Splash News 22 of 33 22. This is a good game. Source:Instagram 23 of 33 23. Pure bliss. Source:Splash News 24 of 33 24. Nasty work! Source:Splash News 25 of 33 25. I'm bored. Source:Splash News 26 of 33 26. The fuck?! Source:Splash News 27 of 33 27. You're not serious, bro. Source:Splash News 28 of 33 28. Is you really serious, bro? Source:Splash News 29 of 33 29. Not quite what I expected. Source:Splash News 30 of 33 30. Slight anger. Source:Splash News 31 of 33 31. Extreme anger. Source:Splash News 32 of 33 32. What you looking at? Source:Splash News 33 of 33 33. Time to get this brand new shmoney. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115459”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115459″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115459″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115459” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading 98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z Jay Z's Many Facial Expressions jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115459”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115459″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115459″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115459” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

98 Problems: Judge Drops “Big Pimpin” Case Against Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com