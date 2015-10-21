Entertainment News
Could this be the start of a new chapter for Khlomar?

Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Appearance At Perfumania's Boutique At The Block At Orange

Some bonds are truly unbreakable. Just a week after Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a legal Nevada brothel resulting in a coma, the athlete has found yet another reason to fight for his life. He and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian have reportedly called off their divorce after his medical trauma.

According to TMZ, Khloe’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, asked the judge to withdraw the divorce papers this morning. Khloe has been by Lamar’s side constantly throughout this horrific ordeal, and was there to hear him say, “Hey baby,” after waking from his coma.

Although Khloe and Lamar filed divorce papers in July, the judge had not ruled on the case. As a result, Khloe is still legally married to Lamar, and has the authority to make life or death decisions regarding his medical condition.

Could this be the start of a new chapter for Khlomar? Lamar has a long road ahead, and it appears that Khloe will be right by his side through it all, as his biggest cheerleader.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Reportedly Call Off Divorce

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Reportedly Call Off Divorce was originally published on globalgrind.com

Coma , Couples , Divorce , hospitalization , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom

