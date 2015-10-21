National
Home

Ray Lewis Says He Was Dressed Too Nicely To Commit Murder Back In 2000

He’s come up with a great explanation as to why he was never guilty of murder.

Leave a comment

Baltimore Ravens Victory Parade

Even though former NFL player Ray Lewistroubled past has been mostly forgotten, he’s come up with a great explanation as to why he was never guilty of murder.

Lewis was convicted of obstruction of justice following the stabbings of Richard Lollar and Jacinth Baker outside of an Atlanta nightclub in January 2000. Both men died from their wounds and their murders were never solved. While Ray still maintains his innocence in regard to the homicides, he offers an interesting explanation as to why in his new book I Feel Like Going On.

His reasoning is that he was dressed too nicely to commit a murder that night. According to his book, via the NY Daily News:

“Remember, I was dressed out, had my jewelry on, my fine mink coat,” Lewis writes. “I wasn’t about to start mixing it up looking like that. That’s the general rule of thumb when you’re doing the town and looking good. The nicer you’re dressed, the less inclined you are to get in a fight — that is, if you’re even inclined in that way to begin with.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion did admit that “gangbangers” came up to his crew, and gunshots ensued.

“There I was, all dressed out in my mink coat, my fine suit,” Lewis writes. “Dude dresses like that, he’s not looking for a fight. How I was dressed, it made no sense with what went down, those shots being fired, all of that. Forget what kind of statement my clothes might have made. Forget that I might have been a little loud, over the top. Point is, when you’re dressed like that, you’re off to the sidelines, and here were these gangbangers stepping out to us from the shadows, looking to make trouble — but it was trouble we drove right past.”

Lewis’ situation may have occurred over 15 years ago, but it has led to an evolution regarding how the NFL’s crisis management team deals with such issues now, most notably the murder cases involving Aaron Hernandez.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

Continue reading Ray Lewis Says He Was Dressed Too Nicely To Commit Murder Back In 2000

10 Rappers Who Are Still Currently In Prison (LIST)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115426”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115426″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115426″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115426” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Ray Lewis Says He Was Dressed Too Nicely To Commit Murder Back In 2000 was originally published on globalgrind.com

biography , football , homicide , murder , nfl , Ray Lewis , sports , stabbings , violence

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close