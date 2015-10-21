Ray Lewis Says He Was Dressed Too Nicely To Commit Murder Back In 2000

Even though former NFL player Ray Lewis’ troubled past has been mostly forgotten, he’s come up with a great explanation as to why he was never guilty of murder.

Lewis was convicted of obstruction of justice following the stabbings of Richard Lollar and Jacinth Baker outside of an Atlanta nightclub in January 2000. Both men died from their wounds and their murders were never solved. While Ray still maintains his innocence in regard to the homicides, he offers an interesting explanation as to why in his new book I Feel Like Going On.

His reasoning is that he was dressed too nicely to commit a murder that night. According to his book, via the NY Daily News:

“Remember, I was dressed out, had my jewelry on, my fine mink coat,” Lewis writes. “I wasn’t about to start mixing it up looking like that. That’s the general rule of thumb when you’re doing the town and looking good. The nicer you’re dressed, the less inclined you are to get in a fight — that is, if you’re even inclined in that way to begin with.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion did admit that “gangbangers” came up to his crew, and gunshots ensued.

“There I was, all dressed out in my mink coat, my fine suit,” Lewis writes. “Dude dresses like that, he’s not looking for a fight. How I was dressed, it made no sense with what went down, those shots being fired, all of that. Forget what kind of statement my clothes might have made. Forget that I might have been a little loud, over the top. Point is, when you’re dressed like that, you’re off to the sidelines, and here were these gangbangers stepping out to us from the shadows, looking to make trouble — but it was trouble we drove right past.”

Lewis’ situation may have occurred over 15 years ago, but it has led to an evolution regarding how the NFL’s crisis management team deals with such issues now, most notably the murder cases involving Aaron Hernandez.

