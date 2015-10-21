National
No, Marshawn Lynch & Fred Jackson Were Not Drag Racing

The running back took to Twitter to clear up any rumors regarding the cause of the crash.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Seattle Seahawks teammates Fred Jackson and Marshawn Lynch were involved in a drag racing incident, which ESPN has now confirmed to be false.

Police say that neither NFL player was drag racing and that Jackson was the only person involved and did not sustain any injuries. Authorities say he drove his black Corvette into a planter box and a stop sign in Renton, Washington, then dragged the sign across a two-lane road.

“As of this time, there is no indication that Jackson was racing another vehicle,” Renton police said in a recently released statement. “He remained on scene until officers could speak to him. He was polite and cooperative.”

The running back took to Twitter to clear up any rumors regarding the cause of the crash:

Fred was a late addition to the Seahawks squad after he was shockingly cut from the Buffalo Bills. He was finally reunited with his Bills teammate Marshawn “Bout That Action” Lynch, who, according to TMZ, drove away in his own Jaguar convertible unharmed. Since his sudden move to Seattle, Jackson has been a pretty good role player on third downs.

Now, we just need the story behind Fred Jackson’s license plate, which reads “DARKNIT.”

