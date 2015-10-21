What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Zombies Doing The Nae Nae, “Back To The Future” Day, & More

[Sorry. This video cannot be displayed in this feed. View your video here.]

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse tells a story of three Boy Scouts and lifelong friends that join forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world’s most unlikely team of heroes against zombies. This is a fun movie that truly captures what it is to be a millennial via selfies, sex, music, and of course, zombies. Meanwhile, it’s hilarious, because these zombies sing Britney Spears, strip on the pole, and even do the Nae Nae. Don’t believe me, just watch the exclusive clip above.

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse is in theaters October 30th.

Today is Back To The Future Day, the day Marty McFly is popping up in the future to show us flying cars, hoverboards, and the Cubs winning the World Series. But even more exciting, this is an iconic franchise that could possibly be brought back to life. Star Christopher Lloyd talks about wanting to play Doc one more time.

“I would love to do Doc again, no question,” Lloyd said. “It’s tough to come up with an idea that contains the excitement of the original three. So it would be a real challenge for the writers to come up with an original Back to the Future story that has the same passion and intensity and excitement as the other three. But it could be done, you never know,” he added with a chuckle.

Read more over at The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony has settled its lawsuit after a hack stemming from the movie The Interview. Sony will pay $8 million in total. The Verge posted the breakdown:

$2 million to reimburse any expenses incurred by employees protecting themselves from identity theft in the wake of the hack. An additional $2.5 million fund will reimburse actual damages from identity theft, up to $10,000 per employee. The plaintiffs’ attorney fees and service awards will also be covered by Sony Pictures, up to $3.5 million.

Caitlyn Jenner is going on tour to motivate people with her story. According to E!,

E! News has confirmed with Jenner’s rep that the 65-year-old is hitting the road and going on a five-city speaking tour with called “Unique Lives and Experiences.”

There’s no word on what she will talk about at this current time, but fans should expect an in-depth speech about how Jenner’s life has changed over the last year.

SOURCE: Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter, The Verge, E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty

