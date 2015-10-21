Music NOW
Home

Jay Z Talks High School Battle Raps With Busta Rhymes In Hilarious Kimmel Brooklyn Interview

Jay Z stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is being filmed at Brooklyn's BAM center for the week.

Leave a comment

Last night was a big one for Jay Z.

The Brooklyn boy bigged up his borough when he held a Tidal X charity concert at BK’s Barclays Center.

The star-studded concert series featured performances by his wife Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Usher, Alessia Cara, French Montana, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and the Flatbush Zombies, just to name a few.

A few hours before the concert, Jay Z stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is being filmed at Brooklyn’s BAM center for the week. Jay and Jimmy joked about Beyonce’s pizza preference, his high school rap battles with Busta Rhymes, and his first-ever TV appearance with Big Daddy Kane.

The interview ends with Jay announcing a huge surprise for Jimmy Kimmel’s live studio audience. Watch Jay Z and Jimmy shoot the sh*t up top.

20 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Recap: Celebs Arrive At The Tidal X 10/20 Show In Brooklyn

Continue reading Jay Z Talks High School Battle Raps With Busta Rhymes In Hilarious Kimmel Brooklyn Interview

Red Carpet Recap: Celebs Arrive At The Tidal X 10/20 Show In Brooklyn

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115285”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115285″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115285″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115285” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Jay Z Talks High School Battle Raps With Busta Rhymes In Hilarious Kimmel Brooklyn Interview was originally published on globalgrind.com

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' , Interview , Jay-z , jimmy kimmel , TIDAL , tidal x concert , video

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close