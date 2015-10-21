Jay Z Talks High School Battle Raps With Busta Rhymes In Hilarious Kimmel Brooklyn Interview

Last night was a big one for Jay Z.
The Brooklyn boy bigged up his borough when he held a Tidal X charity concert at BK’s Barclays Center.
The star-studded concert series featured performances by his wife Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Usher, Alessia Cara, French Montana, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and the Flatbush Zombies, just to name a few.
A few hours before the concert, Jay Z stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is being filmed at Brooklyn’s BAM center for the week. Jay and Jimmy joked about Beyonce’s pizza preference, his high school rap battles with Busta Rhymes, and his first-ever TV appearance with Big Daddy Kane.
The interview ends with Jay announcing a huge surprise for Jimmy Kimmel’s live studio audience. Watch Jay Z and Jimmy shoot the sh*t up top.
