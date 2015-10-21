Entertainment News
Khloe’s Keepsake May Have Helped Lamar Fight For His Life, French Montana Gives Her Props

TMZ reports that Khloe's comfort blanket is helping Lamar during his rehabilitation.

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

It’s the littlest things that make the biggest difference, and as Lamar Odom begins his journey to recovery, we’ve learned that a small item from his past with Khloe could have very well helped the former NBA player come out of his coma and fight for his life.

After photos of Lamar being transported from Vegas to Los Angeles by helicopter were released, we saw a comfort item that looked familiar from the couple’s reality show, Khloe and Lamar.

When Khloe rushed to Lamar’s bedside last week she brought the blanket for comfort and good luck. Not to screw with luck, Khloe made sure the blanket was snuggly wrapped around Lamar’s body on the chopper ride back to L.A.

The blanket has helped Khloe as well after her split with Lamar— she travels with it and normally has it close by.

Koko’s ex French Montana is also chiming on what Khloe is going through. The “Ain’t Worried About Nothing” rapper spoke to the NY Daily News on the red carpet of last night’s TIDAL x 1020 Concert in Brooklyn, and had wonderful words to say about his former girlfriend.

“It’s a beautiful thing what she’s doing. I feel like every woman should do that,” he said. “I feel like once somebody’s going through a critical condition…people should step up to the plate to help because once upon a time they had a real relationship when they was married, they still married.”

For once, we have to agree with French.

SOURCE: TMZ, NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Khloe’s Keepsake May Have Helped Lamar Fight For His Life, French Montana Gives Her Props was originally published on globalgrind.com

Coma , Couples , french montana , hospitalization , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom

