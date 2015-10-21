Watch The Weeknd & Eminem’s Virtual Reality Music Video For “The Hills (Remix)” (NEW VIDEO)

This sh*t is nuts.

In support of “The Hills (Remix)” with Eminem, The Weeknd releases an interactive virtual reality video.

Teaming up with GoPro Hero, Apple Music, United Realities, and the video’s director NABIL, The Weeknd enables fans to view the fiery music video from a 360-degree vantage point. Viewers can drag their mouse across the screen to see The Weeknd’s reality from his perspective.

“The Hills” is featured on The Weeknd’s number one album, Beauty Behind The Madness. Watch The Weeknd and Em’s virtual reality music video up top.

