On the heels of hit single “What Do You Mean?,” Justin Bieber releases a snippet of his forthcoming Skrillex and Blood Diamonds-produced single, “Sorry.”

Enlisting help from First Lady Michelle Obama and Vine star King Bach, Justin features a quick six-second snippet of the single in a Vine for Michelle Obama’s #BetterMakeRoom campaign.

The #BetterMakeRoom campaign is celebrating education and giving students a creative space to navigate while undergoing the college enrollment process.

“Sorry” is scheduled to drop this Friday, October 23. We’re also waiting for the remix of “What Do You Mean?” featuring Ariana Grande.

Justin’s forthcoming album Purpose is due out November 13. Press play up top.

Amber Rose Hangs With Justin Bieber & Other Celeb Friends (PHOTOS)

Listen To A Snippet Of Justin Bieber’s New Single “Sorry” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

justin bieber , new music , Skrillex

