Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra

In a one-night only appearance, Kendrick Lamar performed alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Following in the footsteps of Nas and John Legend, Kendrick performed a medley of songs off his sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly. Conducted by Steven Reineke, Kendrick graced us with “King Kunta,” “These Walls,” “i,” and his #BlackLivesMatter anthem, “Alright.”

The Compton rapper is scheduled to embark on an intimate eight-city tour called “Kunta’s Groove Sessions.” Check out K.Dot’s performances above and below.

“King Kunta”

“i”

7 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115267”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4115267″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115267″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4115267” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS) Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 1 of 7 1. Kendrick Lamar’s surprise performance at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend" at Espace in New York on Saturday. Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 2 of 7 2. OXYGEN host Susie Castillo looked stunning in MLV and Alberto Parada jewelry at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by AQUAhydrate in New York on Saturday. Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 3 of 7 3. Alyssa Milano looked stunning at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila, AQUAhydrate, and Touch by Alyssa Milano. Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 4 of 7 4. Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri posed for a quick picture at Talent Resources Sports MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Patron Tequila and Wonderful Pistachios at Espace in New York. Source:Dimitrios Kambouris & Robin Marchant // Getty Images 5 of 7 5. Taye Diggs was all smiles at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” sponsored by Philippe Chow and Patron Tequila in New York on Saturday. Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 6 of 7 6. Travis McCoy enjoyed the evening with a group a friends sipping on Patron specialty mixed drinks at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend." Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images 7 of 7 7. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow posed for a quick picture at MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” presented by Talent Resources Sports sponsored by Patron Tequila and AQUAhydrate on Saturday. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4115267”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4115267″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4115267″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4115267” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115267”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115267″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115267″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115267” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra was originally published on globalgrind.com