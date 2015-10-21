Music NOW
Home

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra

Kendrick performed a medley of songs off his sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly.

Leave a comment

In a one-night only appearance, Kendrick Lamar performed alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Following in the footsteps of Nas and John Legend, Kendrick performed a medley of songs off his sophomore album To Pimp A Butterfly. Conducted by Steven Reineke, Kendrick graced us with “King Kunta,” “These Walls,” “i,” and his #BlackLivesMatter anthem, “Alright.”

The Compton rapper is scheduled to embark on an intimate eight-city tour called “Kunta’s Groove Sessions.” Check out K.Dot’s performances above and below.

“King Kunta” 

“i”

7 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115267”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115267″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115267″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115267” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform With The National Symphony Orchestra was originally published on globalgrind.com

kendrick lamar , national symphony orchestra , performance , video

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close