Entertainment News
Home

Shut Down: Amber Rose Blasts GQ For Referring To Her As “Kanye’s Ex” & “Wiz’s Baby Mama”

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Amber Rose is not here to be a name that is only looked at as the ex-significant other of another rapper, and GQ needs to understand that.

The prestigious magazine recently released a blurb about the model’s upcoming book, How To Be A Bad Bitch, where they referred to her as “Kanye’s infamous ex” and “Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama.”

On top of putting her name next to her ex’s, Muva Rosebud was also deemed a “teen stripper turned megalomaniac muse,” much to her displeasure.

She put the blurb on her Instagram, captioning the photo,”Really @gq??? I’m so much more then Kanye’s Ex or Wiz’s baby’s mama. Damn, why the fuck did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down? I talked about feminism and my Slutwalk… Wtf nice title smh I expected so much more from u guys and I’m so disappointed. I was so excited to be featured in GQ not realizing I was shooting for a tabloid. My slutwalk was for ignorant shit like this. Oh “Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top”? Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing.”

The blurb comes just after Amber Rose hosted her Slut Walk LA, which was to help women protest being slut-shamed. She even gave a speech on forgiving both of her famous ex’s for their comments about her in interviews and tracks.

What are your thoughts on Amber shutting down GQ?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

15 photos Launch gallery

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Continue reading Shut Down: Amber Rose Blasts GQ For Referring To Her As “Kanye’s Ex” & “Wiz’s Baby Mama”

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115170”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115170″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115170″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115170” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Shut Down: Amber Rose Blasts GQ For Referring To Her As “Kanye’s Ex” & “Wiz’s Baby Mama” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , book , gq , wiz khalifa

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close