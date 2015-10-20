Meet The Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video

Drake sure knows how to pick ’em good.
It’s almost been 24 hours since Drake released his “Hotline Bling” music video, and the Canadian rapper is still trending on Twitter.
Currently, Drake’s trending for two reasons – his awkward dance moves and the accusation that he jacked D.R.A.M.’s “Cha Cha” record. And while those are very good reasons to be talked about non-stop on Twitter, Drake should be trending for the beautiful women he chose to appear in his Director X music video.
We did a little investigating (Instagram stalking) and found four women who were featured in the visual. We don’t know much about Portia Jenkins, Ravie Loso, Damaris Lopez, or Winny Munoz, but it appears all four women are professional models who are veterans at being sexy.
And we like sexy. Actually, we l-o-v-e sexy.
Get acquainted with the “Hotline Bling” ladies down under.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
1. Winny & Raven
2. The Hotline Bling Ladies From Left To Right: Portia Jenkins, Winny Munoz, Damaris Lopez, & Raven Loso.
3. Winny Munoz
4. Got too much pride for my own good right now.
5. Details.
6. Winny's ready for a workout.
7. 😈 📷by @dzcs4u
8. Portia Jenkins
9. LONG DAY😘😘 #canada
10. #HOTLINEBLING #DRAKE #DIRECTORX
11. HEALTHY EATING DOES WORK. 36DD 26 44 💪💪😍
12. NOW I NORMALLY DONT POST PICS LIKE THIS BUT TODAY I AM… WHY? I AM PROUD OF MY PROGRESS. I HAVE BEEN EATING HEALTHY FOR A WHILE. I USE TO EAT THINGS THAT WERE NOT GOOD FOR MY BODY, NOW I DO ALOT OF PROTEIN AND VEGGIES AND FRUIT. MY BODY IS (NATURAL) SO I GO UP AND DOWN IN WEIGHT. I HAVE GOTTEN TO BIG FOR MY FRAME BEFORE AND ALSO LOST ALOT OF WEIGHT FROM STRESS BEFORE. AS A WOMAN OUR BODIES ARE NEVER PERFECT TO US LOL BUT WE MUST BE HAPPY FOR OUR PROGRESS. (Throw on pumps and pose) Natural Bodys are not perfect. #JUSTBEYOU
13. #TBT BLACKMENS MAGAZINE SHOOT:) lol my first and last time wearing a weave . Lol I came to the shoot with my Real hair big & curly and decided to change my look up with this wig :( lol kinda cute though
14. Damaris Lopez
15. "HOTLINE BLING" x @champagnepapi x @idirectorx
16. Damaris Making It Look Too Easy.
17. Her way…
18. Ravishing In Red.
19. Popular ting by @BrandonAlmengo
20. Say Hello To Raven….
21. Honey Love 🎶☺️🍯😏
22. Glory
23. Skin☀️
24. The Over the Shoulder.
25. Ok this is my last pic 🚶🚶✌️
Meet The Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com