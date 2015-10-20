Rhythm Nation: Watch Tamar Braxton’s Janet Jackson Tribute On “Dancing With The Stars”

Music NOW
Tamar Braxton and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are killing it on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Tamar Braxton and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy are killing it on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Week after week, Tamar and Val have pulled off some of the most refreshing and contemporary routines the reality dance series has seen in years – and last night was no exception.

Inspired by Janet Jackson’s return to music, Tamar paid tribute to the pop legend with a jazz performance of “Rhythm Nation.” Impressed by the precision, Tamar and Val received a perfect score of 40 from the judges.

Tamar is currently readying a Christmas album with her sisters and she’s also a co-host on Fox’s The Real. Watch her dope tribute up top.

