Tracy Morgan’s Best Stand-Up Jokes In Honor Of His Upcoming Comedy Tour

Tracy Morgan might be having the best 2015 ever. After smashing his hosting gig at his alma mater Saturday Night Live, the comedian announced he’ll be embarking on a national stand-up tour.
The Hollywood Reporter says it will be called Tracy Morgan: Picking Up the Pieces, and will begin February 5. Morgan has made a tremendous recovery since he was injured in a crash with a Walmart truck that killed his friend last year. Now, he’s making the most of his second chance in Hollywood.
The official dates aren’t out yet, but so far we know Tracy will definitely be performing in Vermont, Hawaii, and Ontario.
Until you can pick up tickets to see the funny man, relive his most hilarious stand-up moments below.
Living in the projects
Crippled girlfriend
Obama in the White House
How white people argue
Stay off the coke
