Raven-Symone and her girlfriend AzMarie Livingston have decided to part ways.
The View host and the Empire actress started dating in 2012, when we found out they were living together. Now, according to Us Weekly, they’ve ended their relationship.
Raven opened up about her sexuality to Oprah last year, saying she didn’t want to be labeled. And no labels is just what she’s getting, as AzMarie hinted towards the breakup on social media with the meme below:
Her followers took it as a sign she’s single and ready to mingle, and with a spot on Empire, the 28-year-old’s stock is quickly rising to the top.
SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
14 Dope Pics Of Raven-Symone's Girlfriend AzMarie Livingston (PHOTOS)
1 of 14
1. Model behavior.
2 of 14
2. AzMarie and her Sunray.
3 of 14
3. Love.
4 of 14
4. Fashion Killas
5 of 14
5. Oh, Hey AzMarie.
6 of 14
6. Perfect Pose.
7 of 14
7. Orange is the Turn Up.
8 of 14
8. Giving Face.
9 of 14
9. Supermodel status.
10 of 14
10. Black and White.
11 of 14
11. The cute couple hung out with Da Brat.
12 of 14
12. Cool and casual.
13 of 14
13. This is how she wakes up.
14 of 14
14. Woman in the mirror.
Single & Ready To Mingle! Raven-Symone & Girlfriend Split was originally published on globalgrind.com