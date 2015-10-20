Drake Addresses “Hotline Bling” & “Cha Cha” Comparisons

On the heels of releasing his “Hotline Bling” video, Drake has found himself in some hot water with Virginia newcomer D.R.A.M.

The “Cha Cha” crooner blasted Drizzy on Twitter, accusing the Canadian emcee of “jacking” his record. It’s no secret that “Hotline Bling” was inspired by “Cha Cha,” but Drake describes his revamp as the equivalent to Jamaican dancehall culture and their process of adding a new spin to the same record.

In an interview with The FADER, Drake explained the connection between the two songs in a long-winded roundabout reference to Jamaican dancehall.

“You know, like in Jamaica, you’ll have a riddim and it’s like, everyone has to do a song on that,” Drake said. “Imagine that in rap, or imagine that in R&B. Imagine if we got one beat and every single person—me, this guy, this guy, all these guys—had to do a song on that one beat. So sometimes I’ll pick a beat that’s a bit, like, sunnier, I guess is the word you used, than usual, and I just try my hand at it. And that’s kind of what ‘Hotline Bling’ was. And I loved it. It’s cool. I’ve been excited by that sort of creative process.”

Since publicly outing Drake for being a swagger jacker, D.R.A.M. has received support from Erykah Badu, who referred to “Cha Cha” as “unique and raw.”

@ONLY1DRAM we loved Cha Cha first. Very unique and raw. That's That underground magic force that sparks a seed to grow a tree. . . Ms. badu — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) October 20, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Oh, and let’s not forget how D.R.A.M. received the ultimate cosign from Beyonce, too.

SOURCE: The FADER | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

