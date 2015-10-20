Music NOW
R. Kelly "Backyard Party" (NEW VIDEO)

R. Kelly knows how to create a summer anthem.

A few months back, the Chicago legend cooked up the perfect joint for summer BBQs, and he’s finally getting around to releasing the video. Robert is definitely late with it, but better late than never, right?

While repping for his hometown in a Chicago Bulls jersey, R. Kelly rides around in a golf cart, plays cards, and dances with beautiful women during his backyard extravaganza. The video also features cameos by Snoop Dogg and fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper.

“Backyard Party” is featured on R. Kelly’s forthcoming The Buffet album, which is due out November 20. You can also hear him featured on Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming Free TC album.

Watch R. Kelly’s new video up top.

11 Fabulous Pictures Of The R&B Bulge (PHOTOS)

11 Fabulous Pictures Of The R&B Bulge (PHOTOS)

R. Kelly “Backyard Party” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

