Entertainment News
Home

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For First Time Since Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization

It's been a week since Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian has been by his side ever since.

Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Appearance At Perfumania's Boutique At The Block At Orange

It’s been a week since Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, and estranged wife Khloe Kardashian has been by his side ever since.

The former NBA champion will undergo treatment after being transferred to a Los Angeles hospital, and Khloe will continue to help him toward recovery. Now, the reality star has finally spoken out on her official website for the first time since Lamar was discovered:

“The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends, and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work. Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also decided to put her budding relationship with NBA baller James Harden on pause. She will remain committed to Lamar while he regains his strength and recuperates in rehab for the next few months. In the meantime, USA Today reports that Lamar may need a kidney transplant as his medical treatment continues in Los Angeles.

Lamar and Khloe filed for divorce in July, but it has not been finalized yet.

SOURCE: KhloeUSA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

67 photos Launch gallery

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For First Time Since Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114951”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114951″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114951″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114951” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For First Time Since Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization was originally published on globalgrind.com

hospitalization , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom , recovery , rehab

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close