CRAZY NEWS ROUNDUP: Mom Injects Daughter With Urine, Johnny Manziel Argues With Drunk Girlfriend, & More

Johnny Manziel, second-string quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, was caught arguing with his girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, on the side of the road when an onlooker called the cops. The caller told the operator, “It appears that the girl might be intoxicated.” In the background, you can clearly hear Manziel trying to calm Colleen down and the cops arrive soon after. Neither Money Manziel nor his seemingly intoxicated girlfriend were arrested, and they left the scene together. Read More.

An Australian “mommy blogger” is being accused of injecting her daughter with urine. The mother says she was trying to help her daughter, who was suffering from a genetic illness. Authorities say that urine was found in the girl’s veinous line and the mother was previously accused of laxative abuse. The child is well-known in the community, as she’s the face of several popular charities. Read More.

Grindr just got dangerous. A 40-year-old man from London named Stephen Port has been charged with the murder of four men he met on “gay dating websites.” His four victims are Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Gabriel Kovari, and Anthony Patrick Walgate, ranging in ages from 21 to 25. Read More.

We all do crazy things when we’re drunk. But wiping yourself with a court summons and throwing it at a police officer is next level. That’s what happened when a New Jersey man was released from police custody. But now he faces felony charges for subjecting an officer to “contact with a bodily fluid.” Read More.

SOURCE: Complex, Gawker, NY Daily News, TMZ | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

25 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114932”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4114932″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114932″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4114932” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The 25 Most Recent, Hilarious, & Bizarre Cases Of #Caucasity (PHOTOS) Source:YouTube 1 of 25 1. Copter Cat: A Dutch artist stuffed his dead cat's body and turned it into a remote-controlled helicopter. Yeah. Source:Cecilia DAnastasio / Gothamist 2 of 25 2. Rock Paper Scissor Hustlers. Source:The Wall Street Journal 3 of 25 3. The Salvage Supper. Source:Twitter 4 of 25 4. All Pumpkin Everything. Source:Twitter 5 of 25 5. Ever Been Consoled By Your Rottweiler? Source:Twitter 6 of 25 6. Coldest Invention Yet. Source:CBS Local via Becky Bickerstaff 7 of 25 7. Man Saves Drowning Bear In Florida. Source:Twitter 8 of 25 8. Short Sleeves On An Ice-Covered Mountain. Source:Twitter 9 of 25 9. Who Needs A Laptop Case When You Have Space In The Ass Part Of Your Pants? Source:Twitter 10 of 25 10. $ign Language. Source:Twitter 11 of 25 11. Does It Get Anymore Caucasian Than This? Source:Jasmine Tridevil/ Facebook 12 of 25 12. Three Boobs Are Indeed Better Than Two. Source:Twitter 13 of 25 13. A Cheeseburger Bed Definitely Beats Out Any Sealy Mattress. Source:Twitter 14 of 25 14. The Cuddlr App…Where Strangers Can Meet Up…Just To Cuddle. Source:Instagram via FWMJ 15 of 25 15. All Those Open Subway Seats & She Decides To Sit On The Floor. Source:BetaBrand 16 of 25 16. The Suitsy…A Business Suit Onesie. Source:MBTA via Twitter 17 of 25 17. Because This Is Where You Want To Eat Dinner. Source:Twitter 18 of 25 18. 'Merica. Source:WENN.com 19 of 25 19. What Did You Do Today? Doctor: "Oh Nothing, Just Performed Major Surgery On A Gold Fish." Source:Twitter 20 of 25 20. Shine Bright Like A Diamond. Source:theCHIVE.com 21 of 25 21. What Else Are Police Officers Good For? Source:Twitter 22 of 25 22. Caucasity Of Epic Proportions. Source:Twitter 23 of 25 23. Sunbathing At A Dodgers Game In A Speedo Is The Best Idea Ever. Source:Twitter 24 of 25 24. Nutsack. Source:Instagram via Milu7 25 of 25 25. What Appears To Be The Modern Day Durag Model. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4114932”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4114932″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4114932″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4114932” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading CRAZY NEWS ROUNDUP: Mom Injects Daughter With Urine, Johnny Manziel Argues With Drunk Girlfriend, & More The 25 Most Recent, Hilarious, & Bizarre Cases Of #Caucasity (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114932”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114932″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114932″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114932” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

CRAZY NEWS ROUNDUP: Mom Injects Daughter With Urine, Johnny Manziel Argues With Drunk Girlfriend, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com