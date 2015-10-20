Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theaters just in time for the holidays.

Leave a comment

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theaters just in time for the holidays.

Now, as we wait it out, Disney’s given fans a little something to hold onto in the meantime, debuting the trailer during Monday Night Football this week. Just over two minutes long, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Harrison Ford get us all wrapped up in the space-set suspense while talking ancient myths.

Instagram Photo

Check out the trailer, plus Boyega’s hilarious reaction to it, above.

Kevin Hart

Sometimes, celebrity security can get a little overzealous. According to TMZ, Kevin Hart‘s bodyguards got into it with house security at a Canadian strip club, after pushing through a crowd to leave the venue.

It reportedly resulted in the house security pushing back. Kevin can also be seen throwing a fan’s phone after he realized the fan was recording. To top it off, it also appears Kevin did not pay his $65 bill. Watch the footage here.

Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse will hit theaters on October 30th.

Ahead of its box office debut, a new Red Band clip from the movie has been released, but be warned – it’s gory. The film is directed by Christopher Landon, and tells the story of three scouts joining “forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world’s most unlikely team of heroes. When their peaceful town is ravaged by a zombie invasion, they’ll fight for the badge of a lifetime and put their scouting skills to the test to save mankind from the undead.”

Check it out above.

Gilmore Girls cast

Gilmore Girls will soon be available for Netflix and chill, so get excited.

According to TVLine:

Sources confirm that Netflix has closed a deal with Warner Bros. for a limited-series revival of Gilmore Girls penned by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Daniel Palladino.

Although negotiations with the cast are only now beginning, I’m told all of the major players — most notably Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop and Scott Patterson — are expected back for the continuation. Additionally, per multiple insiders, the revival will consist of four 90-minute episodes/mini-movies.

We will definitely be tuning in.

SOURCE: TMZTVLine | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News, Getty

16 photos Launch gallery

Can You Guess The Haunted House Theme From The Picture?

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More

Can You Guess The Haunted House Theme From The Picture?

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114867”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114867″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114867″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114867” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

gilmore girls , kevin hart , Movie Trailer , Netflix , star wars: the force awakens , what's happening in hip-pop

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close