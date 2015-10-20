What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Trailer, Kevin Hart Throws Fan’s Phone, & More

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theaters just in time for the holidays.
Now, as we wait it out, Disney’s given fans a little something to hold onto in the meantime, debuting the trailer during Monday Night Football this week. Just over two minutes long, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and Harrison Ford get us all wrapped up in the space-set suspense while talking ancient myths.
Check out the trailer, plus Boyega’s hilarious reaction to it, above.
Sometimes, celebrity security can get a little overzealous. According to TMZ, Kevin Hart‘s bodyguards got into it with house security at a Canadian strip club, after pushing through a crowd to leave the venue.
It reportedly resulted in the house security pushing back. Kevin can also be seen throwing a fan’s phone after he realized the fan was recording. To top it off, it also appears Kevin did not pay his $65 bill. Watch the footage here.
Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse will hit theaters on October 30th.
Ahead of its box office debut, a new Red Band clip from the movie has been released, but be warned – it’s gory. The film is directed by Christopher Landon, and tells the story of three scouts joining “forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world’s most unlikely team of heroes. When their peaceful town is ravaged by a zombie invasion, they’ll fight for the badge of a lifetime and put their scouting skills to the test to save mankind from the undead.”
Check it out above.
Gilmore Girls will soon be available for Netflix and chill, so get excited.
According to TVLine:
Sources confirm that Netflix has closed a deal with Warner Bros. for a limited-series revival of Gilmore Girls penned by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Daniel Palladino.
Although negotiations with the cast are only now beginning, I’m told all of the major players — most notably Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop and Scott Patterson — are expected back for the continuation. Additionally, per multiple insiders, the revival will consist of four 90-minute episodes/mini-movies.
We will definitely be tuning in.
Can You Guess The Haunted House Theme From The Picture?
Source:Universal Orlando
1 of 16
1. Let's start this off with an easy one, would you walk or run if you saw this guy pop up?
2 of 16
2. The Walking Dead
Yes, your favorite zombies make an appearance. From the burst ashes of Terminus, through the flooded community food bank basement, and into the darkened churchyard, hordes of Walkers surround you as you relive gut-wrenching moments of the most recent season.
Source:Universal Orlando
3 of 16
3. Can you outrun these furry beasts?
Source:Instagram
4 of 16
4. An American Werewolf In London
Nope, not Twilight. Step right into John Landis' landmark 1981 horror classic and witness the attack on the English moors and the bone-crunching transformation into a full-blown werewolf.
Source:Universal Orlando
5 of 16
5. Step right up and take your guess…
Source:Universal Orlando
6 of 16
6. RUN
Have you ever wanted to be selected for a game show? Well, today is your lucky day because you've just been selected as a contestant on RUN, a brutal TV show where everyday people are stalked by skilled assassins.
Source:Universal Orlando
7 of 16
7. Are you ready to relive the most terrifying moments…
Source:Universal Orlando
8 of 16
8. Jack Presents 25 Years of Monsters & Mayhem
Take a trip down a terrifying memory lane from the past 25 years as Jack releases a catalogue of creatures in one maze.
Source:Universal Orlando
9 of 16
9. 1, 2, he's coming for you…
Source:Universal Orlando
10 of 16
10. Freddy vs. Jason
Ok, ok, this one was obvious. If you didn't get it, you deserve to be caught by one, if not both of them. From the cursed Camp Crystal Lake to the nightmarish 1428 Elm Street, awake or asleep, you'll find yourself caught in the middle of this epic battle.
Source:Universal Orlando
11 of 16
11. Can you survive all three chapters?
12 of 16
12. Insidious
Enter "The Further" and travel through all three parts of the Insidious saga. Denizens of the afterlife try to find their way back into the world using the living to guide them.
Source:Universal Orlando
13 of 16
13. Would you survive?
14 of 16
14. Would you survive… "The Purge"?
Which side of The Purge would you be on? From the moment you step inside the house, dozens of vicious vigilantes will descend upon you as they exercise their right to purge.
Source:Universal Orlando
15 of 16
15. Just a casual chandelier of skeletons…
Source:Universal Orlando
16 of 16
16. Body Collectors
The Body Collectors have returned, descending upon Shadybrook Asylum to collect the human parts they require.
